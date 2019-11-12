After each Mizzou basketball game this season, we will highlight a few notable takeaways from the performance in the ‘And-One.’



Defense allows Tigers to claw back from rough start

Facing both its first road test and its first high-major opponent of the 2019-20 season, the Missouri basketball team couldn’t have asked for a much worse start. Junior center Jeremiah Tilmon picked up two fouls within 13 seconds of one another, forcing him to the bench less than three minutes into the half. Without Tilmon on the floor, the three-point shot wasn’t falling. At one point late in the first half, the Tigers found themselves trailing by 15 points. Missouri ultimately was not able to hold on for its first road over a Top 25 opponent since 2012, falling to Xavier 63-58. But Cuonzo Martin’s team showed fight by regaining the lead by the 12:30 mark in the second half. The Tigers did so with the tenant Martin preaches most: defense. Missouri held Xavier without a field goal for the final 4:43 of the first half. In a span of just over 10 minutes, the Musketeers mustered just seven points. For the game, Xavier made 20 of 61 field goals and just four of 13 three-pointers. Martin said before the season that he believed Missouri had the pieces to be an elite defensive team. It’s only been three games, but so far, the Tigers have lived up to that expectation. Xavier is the first opponent to top 60 points against Missouri, and the Musketeers only had 51 at the end of regulation. The one concern Tuesday was fouls — Xavier wound up shooting 27 free throws and making 20. Plus, some of Xavier’s three-point shooting woes have to be chalked up to an off shooting night. But Martin had to have been pleased with his team’s defensive effort against a Xavier team that entered Tuesday having scored 78.5 points per game in its first two contests.

Dru Smith led all scorers with 22 points in Missouri's overtime loss at Xavier. (Jessi Dodge)

Dru Smith shows scoring ability

In his first two games in a Missouri uniform, Evansville transfer Dru Smith demonstrated an ability to impact the game without taking many shots. Smith attempted just 12 total field goals in the team’s wins over Incarnate Word and Northern Kentucky. Tuesday, when Missouri needed someone to keep the ship afloat offensively, Smith showed that he can score, too. Smith led all scorers with 22 points on 16 shots. He looked fearless, driving into the lane with an eye for contact and at one point pulling up for a three-pointer from the midcourt logo, which he drained. That aggressiveness backfired a bit early on, as Smith had four turnovers in the first half, but he didn’t turn the ball over at all in the second half and he got to the free throw line eight times. Plus, he still showed an ability to stuff the stat sheet, as he finished the game with 10 rebounds and four assists.

Turnovers remain a concern

One of the consistent themes of Martin’s two-plus years at Missouri has been a tendency to turn the ball over. The Tigers ranked No. 313 out of 353 Division I teams in turnover rate in 2017-18 and No. 318 last season. Turnovers bit the team again Tuesday. Missouri turned the ball over 20 times in the game and on 26 percent of its possessions. Further continuing the theme of the last two seasons, 14 of the team’s giveaways were unforced, meaning they didn’t result from Xavier steals. Missouri ranked No. 333 nationally in non-steal turnover rate a year ago. The Tigers’ turnovers led to 18 Musketeer points. Twelve of the giveaways came in the first half and two came in overtime, when Missouri was outscored by a combined 12 points. Long story short: When Missouri was able to take care of the ball, it out-played Xavier. No surprise, limiting giveaways will be a major key for this team moving forward.

Game at a Glance