Mizzou sets NCAA record

Even though Missouri has dropped each of Its last two games, the Tigers accomplished something that had never been done across the past two contests. After making all 31 of their free throw attempts Saturday at Alabama, Missouri started 23 of 23 from the line Tuesday. The 54 consecutive makes broke a 15-year-old NCAA record. Wake Forest previously held the mark at 50. Point guard Dru Smith made a pair of free throws with 1:58 remaining to tie and then break the record. That seemed fitting, since Smith finished Tuesday 11-for-11 from the stripe and has made all 18 of his attempts over the past two games. Unfortunately, the streak came to an end at an inopportune time. Mitchell Smith went to the line with team trailing by two points with 28 seconds remaining. After making the first free throw, Smith missed the second. Missouri ultimately finished 25-26 from the free throw line and lost by two points. Cuonzo Martin and his players said after the game that, although It's cool to be able to claim a record, they would have rather escaped with a win. “Those guys did something that will go down in history," Martin said, "but all those guys will say they wanted to win the game more than anything.”

Late clock plays provide good looks

Torrence Watson's three-pointer at the buzzer would have lifted Missouri over Texas A&M had it fallen. (Jessi Dodge)

Even after Mitchell Smith's missed free throw, Missouri had a few opportunities to tie or win the game. Martin drew up two plays out of timeout that successfully created open looks. Unfortunately for the Tigers, both shots rimmed out. The first came when Missouri trailed by three points with nine seconds remaining. Martin had Dru Smith receive an Inbounds pass, drive nearly the length of the court, but stop when he got inside the three-point line. Dru Smith had attracted two defenders, and he pitched the ball backward to Mark Smith for an open look from three. The 39.3-percent three-point shooter saw his shot bounce in and out. Later, in an even more desperate situation, Martin had to get creative. Martin used his final timeout after Texas A&M's Emanuel Miller made a free throw to give the Aggies a two-point lead with 2.1 seconds remaining. He had Mark Smith, a former high school baseball player, throw a pass the length of the court diagonally, from one baseline to the other. Rarely-used freshman Parker Braun set a screen for Torrence Watson, then leapt into the air, caught Mark Smith's pass and dished the ball to Watson, all in one motion. The result gave Watson an uncontested three-pointer from the left wing. Had the shot fallen, Missouri would have won. It clanged off the back Iron. "I actually thought Torrence made It," Mark Smith said. "The whole play looked good.

#Mizzou executed the inbounds play perfectly but missed the shot. Aggies win 66-64 pic.twitter.com/lVRfxXO9AM — Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) January 22, 2020

Brown, Jackson don't play

Missouri was without freshman wing Kobe Brown Tuesday. Brown suited up for the game but didn't see the court. A team spokesperson said he was "under the weather." Brown is averaging 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game this season, but he has been better during conference play, scoring 9.8 per game. His most valuable quality has been his ability to drive to the rim and score or make plays for others, something the Tigers sorely lacked for much of the game against Texas A&M. "It’s definitely tough when you have a guy like that out," Dru Smith said of Brown. "I think Kobe’s very versatile, and I think he could have helped us on the defensive end, especially, with (Savion) Flagg, just being a big body that we could get on him. ... We need Kobe to be back as soon as he can." Fellow freshman wing Tray Jackson also didn't play Tuesday, though that was a coach's decision. Jackson has seen his playing time yo-yo all season, and this marks the fourth time in 18 games he hasn't seen the floor.

