Following each Mizzou basketball game this season, we will highlight a few notable takeaways from the performance in the ‘And-One.’



Bad shooting, turnovers the problem again

As they have been much of the year, Missouri was plagued by poor shooting and poor ball security in Saturday's 76-54 loss to South Carolina. At halftime, Missouri had ten made field goals (on 32 attempts) and nine turnovers. By that point, the Tigers had dug themselves a 13-point hole. They never got back within single digits. In fact, Mizzou trailed by at least ten for the final 25:43 at Colonial Life Arena. Playing without Jeremiah Tilmon and Mark Smith, only two Tigers managed to make at least half their shots. Freshman Tray Jackson was 4-for-7 from the floor and Parker Braun made both field goals he attempted. The rest of the team combined to go a woeful 13-for-49 (26.5%) from the floor against the Gamecocks. Xavier Pinson was the only Tiger in double figures and he took 11 shots to get his 12 points. Mizzou was even worse from three-point range, where the Tigers were just 4-for-19. They didn't make a three in the first half. Pinson made three of Mizzou's four shots from distance and Torrence Watson made the only other one. Meanwhile, Mizzou's once stingy defense allowed South Carolina to shoot 51% from the field.

Tigers can't handle Kotsar

South Carolina senior Maik Kotsar is a big body and a solid, experienced player. Missouri turned him into Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Gamecocks center scored 21 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked four shots. He was 7-for-8 from the field and 7-for-10 from the free throw line. Missouri's big men countered with a combined 17 points on 5-for-17 shooting. Kotsar was hot from the start, nearly posting a double-double in the first half. Missouri simply never slowed him down on the defensive end or found a way around him on the offensive end. Kotsar finished the game with as many steals as fouls (one of each).

Tray Jackson was one of two Tigers to make at least half of his shots against the Gamecocks. (Jessi Dodge)

Foul disparity a big issue

During his pregame interview on the Tiger Radio Network, Cuonzo Martin mentioned that Missouri had to get to the free throw line because South Carolina was "foul prone." The Tigers shot just 15 free throws on the day, about three below their season average. Mizzou did make 12 of them, boosting their season percentage to 77.4, which ranks 14th in the country, but it wasn't nearly enough. South Carolina, meanwhile, went to the free throw line 32 times. Missouri came into the game surrendering nearly 25% of its opponents' points at the line. That number wasn't as high in this game because the Gamecocks are one of the country's worst free throw shooting teams and made just 18 of their 32 attempts. Had they been able to take advantage of the unguarded opportunities at a more normal rate, SC could easily have beaten the Tigers by 30. With an already depleted bench due to the injuries of Tilmon and Smith, Xavier Pinson picked up three fouls in the first half and Dru Smith and Kobe Brown each finished the game with four, Brown managing to do so in just 14 minutes.

Game at a Glance