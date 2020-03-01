Following each Mizzou basketball game this season, we will highlight a few notable takeaways from the performance in the ‘And-One.’

After trailing almost all game, Missouri pulled even at 53-53 with Mississippi State with 8:54 to play. The Bulldogs scored the next six points, but Missouri managed to stay within shouting distance through the final media timeout. A Dru Smith layup pulled the Tigers within two at 63-61 with 1:59 to play. And then the offense faltered.

"I thought shot selection got us down the stretch in some areas," Cuonzo Martin said.

Smith took the blame for that. After a Reed Nikko steal, Mizzou had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead in the final 90 seconds. With eight seconds remaining on the shot clock, Smith settled for a standstill three-point attempt from the top of the key. It missed and Mizzou never had the ball with a chance to tie again.

"“I was originally trying to get a ball screen to come out, and it didn’t, and then it was a bad shot," Smith said. "I shouldn’t have took that shot.

"We just have to take better shots, really, because the whole second half we were getting good looks."

It's tough to lay too much blame on Smith, who made seven of the 16 shots he took and scored 19 points on Saturday. Some questioned some of the other shots Missouri took throughout the game, particularly from three-point range. The Tigers were 6-for-29 from beyond the arc. Smith made three, Xavier Pinson made three and everyone else combined to go 0-for-12.

"They took almost half their shots from three. And again, some of them were good looks that didn’t go in. But I thought our team defense was incredible," Bulldogs coach Ben Howland said. "We got (Javon) Pickett to take a couple, and I thought the one in front of their bench late, he kind of hesitated. He took three shots tonight, they were all threes. That’s perfect for us. Because what is he first and foremost on our scouting report? A driver."

But Cuonzo Martin largely was okay with the shots throughout the course of the game.

"If you practice it, shoot it," Martin said. "The one questionable one I’d say was the one with Jeremiah (Tilmon), because it’s not as if he’s been practicing that shot, unless he’s in there at two in the morning. But was he practicing it before? Yes. And one thing, with any shot, as long as I see you practicing the shot, then it’s a good shot. I mean, Javon shoots more shots than anybody on the team, so if that shot is open, let it fly. Let it fly every time.”