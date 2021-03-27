The 6-foot-4, 290-pound prospect chose Missouri over the likes of Kansas State, Kansas, Oregon, Iowa State, Nebraska, and others.

Missouri kept it in-state with their latest 2022 commitment in Armand Membou out of Lee's Summit (Mo.) North, who announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers on Saturday on his Twitter account.

The Tigers extended an offer to the three-star prospect back in September.

Membou was recently in attendance for one of Missouri's open spring practices and came away impressed with what he saw.

"It was a pretty fun day and I liked the competitiveness the team had. Even though I couldn't speak to any of the coaches it was cool seeing them there too."

"Coach (Marcus) Johnson definitely got a little aggressive at some times, which is expected and the right way to coach.

Missouri recruiting specialist Kevin Pendleton initially got involved in Membou's recruiting process before offensive line coach Marcus Johnson, tight ends coach Casey Woods, and head coach Eli Drinkwitz also joined the group effort.

Membou becomes the first offensive line commitment in Missouri's 2022 recruiting class and the sixth overall commitment overall - joining the likes of Lee's Summit (Mo.) tight end Max Whisner, SLUH (Mo.) defensive back Isaac Thompson, Parkway West (Mo.) wide receiver Ja'Marion Wayne, Blue Valley North (Ks.) wide receiver Mekhi Miller, and Collins Hill (Ga.) quarterback Sam Horn.