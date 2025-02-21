Around the SEC: Feb. 18-19

As Mizzou was winning a track meet against Alabama, the rest of the SEC slate was packed with action. Here’s a look at all the other games from Tuesday and Wednesday.

(Photo by John Reed - USA TODAY Sports)

No. 3 Florida 85, Oklahoma 63

The Sooners continue to flounder to the end of the season, dropping their fifth consecutive game and their sixth in their past seven matchups on Tuesday. The No. 3 Gators cruised to a 46-24 lead at halftime with a 17-3 run midway through the first half. Walter Clayton led the Gators with 18 points to go with four rebounds and three assists, while Will Richard had 14 points and a team-high eight rebounds to go with two steals. Alijah Martin had 14 points, five rebounds and two steals off the bench, while Reuben Chinyelu added 11 points and Urban Klavzar had 10 points off the bench. Freshman and likely lottery pick Jeremiah Fears led Oklahoma with 22 points and five rebounds, while Jalon Moore had 11 points and four boards. Florida shot 28-of-62 (45.16 percent) from the field, 12-of-32 (37.5 percent) from 3 and 17-of-23 (73.91 percent) from the free-throw line. The Sooners shot 19-of-49 (38.78 percent) overall, 7-of-20 (35 percent) from beyond the arc and 18-of-27 (66.67 percent) from the charity stripe. No. 3 Florida (23-3, 10-3) will play at LSU (14-12, 3-10) at 5 p.m. Saturday. Oklahoma (16-10, 3-10) will host No. 21 Mississippi State (19-7, 7-6) at noon Saturday.

No. 21 Mississippi State 70, No. 7 Texas A&M 54

Shout out the No. 21 Bulldogs for keeping the Missouri SEC Tournament double-bye hopes alive by taking down the No. 7 Aggies on Tuesday. Texas A&M took a 31-30 lead into halftime, but Mississippi State opened the second half on a 14-3 run and never looked back. Josh Hubbard led Mississippi State with 25 points, four assists and four steals, while Claudell Harris had 15 points and four boards off the bench. RJ Melendez added 10 points and five rebounds. Zurich Phelps led Texas A&M with 13 points and four rebounds, but committed seven turnovers, while Wade Taylor had 11 points, four assists and three rebounds. C.J. Wilcher added 11 points off the bench, while Andersson Garcia had 10 rebounds in relief. Mississippi State shot 22-of-51 (43.14 percent) from the field, 9-of-25 (36 percent) from deep and 17-of-20 (85 percent) from the free-throw line. The Aggies shot 19-of-53 (35.85 percent) overall, 8-of-23 (34.78 percent) from 3 and 8-of-13 (61.54 percent) from the stripe. No. 21 Mississippi State (19-7, 7-6) will play at Oklahoma (16-10, 3-10) at noon Saturday. No. 7 Texas A&M (20-6, 9-4) will host No. 6 Tennessee (21-5, 8-5) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

LSU 81, South Carolina 67

In a battle for the bottom of the conference, LSU was able to come out on top, taking a 41-27 lead into halftime and holding off any comeback attempt on Tuesday. South Carolina remains winless, with Jordan Butler still searching for his first SEC win as he nears the end of his sophomore season. Cam Carter led LSU with 17 points and four rebounds, while Mike Williams had 13 points off the bench. Vyctorius Miller added 12 points and four assists, while Dji Bailey had 11 points and three rebounds. Jamarii Thomas led South Carolina with 23 points, while Collin Murray-Boyles had a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. LSU shot 31-of-62 (50 percent) from the field, 13-of-30 (43.33 percent) from 3 and 6-of-7 (85.71 percent) from the free-throw line. South Carolina shot 25-of-51 (47.06 percent) overall, 7-of-10 (36.84 percent) from deep and 12-of-15 (80 percent) from the line. LSU (14-12, 3-10) will host No. 2 Florida (23-3, 10-3) at 5 p.m. Saturday. South Carolina (10-16, 0-13) will host Texas (16-10, 5-8) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

No. 17 Kentucky 82, Vanderbilt 61

The No. 17 Wildcats held just a 41-40 lead at halftime, but held the Commodores to just 21 points after the break to run away with a 21-point win. Otega Oweh led Kentucky with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Amari Williams had 17 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Koby Brea had 12 points and three assists, while Andrew Carr added 11 points. Devin McGlcokton had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to go with three steals for Vanderbilt, while Jaylen Carey had 12 points and three rebounds off the bench. Jason Edwards added 10 points. Kentucky shot 29-of-51 (56.86 percent) from the field, 11-of-27 (40.74 perecnt) from 3 and 13-of-13 (100 percent) at the free-throw line. Vanderbilt shot 25-of-63 (39.68 percent) overall, 5-of-25 (20 percent) from deep and 6-of-11 (54.55 percent) from the stripe. No. 17 Kentucky (18-8, 7-6) will play at No. 4 Alabama (21-5, 10-3) at 5 p.m. Saturday. Vanderbilt (17-9, 5-8) will host Ole Miss (19-7, 8-6) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

No. 1 Auburn 67, Arkansas 60

Whoa Arkansas, that was a much better game than I expected it to be on Wednesday. The No. 1 Tigers took a 33-27 lead into halftime, but the Razorbacks came back and even took a 58-57 lead with 3:06 left after a 6-0 run. But Auburn scored 10 of the final 12 points to hold off the major upset. Likely Player of the Year Johni Broome led the Tigers with a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds to go with three assists, while Chad Baker-Mazara had 15 points off the bench and Chaney Johnson had 14 points and six rebounds off the bench. Adou Thiero led Arkansas with 16 points and four rebounds, while Johnell Davis had 14 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals. D.J. Wagner added 11 points and five assists, while Karter Knox had 11 points and four boards. Auburn shot 25-of-62 (40.32 percent) from the field, 4-of-24 (16.67 percent) from 3 and 13-of-17 (76.47 percent) from the free-throw line. Arkansas shot 25-of-55 (45.45 percent) overall, 3-of-19 (15.79 percent) from deep and 7-of-14 (50 percent) from the stripe. No. 1 Auburn (24-2, 12-1) will host Georgia (16-10, 4-9) at 3 p.m. Saturday. Arkansas (15-11, 4-9) will host No. 15 Missouri (20-6, 9-4) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Here's a look at how the SEC standings sit going into the weekend.