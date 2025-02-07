Around the SEC: Feb. 4-5

As the Tigers were matching up with Tennessee in the third of four consecutive ranked matchups on the Missouri schedule, the rest of the SEC was full of action once again, as well. Here’s a look at all the other SEC games from Tuesday and Wednesday.

Advertisement

(Photo by Petre Thomas - USA TODAY Sports)

No. 6 Florida 86, Vanderbilt 75

The Commodores seemed primed for another upset as they took a 36-35 lead into halftime, but the No. 6 Gators pulled away with a 51-point second half to build a double-digit win as they bounced back from a 20-point loss to Tennessee. Florida tied the game with a Will Richard 3 with 19:29 left in the second half, then took the lead for good on a Sam Alexis 3 with 11:54 left to make it 52-50 on Tuesday. Richard led the Gators with 21 points and seven rebounds to go with three assists, while Alex Condon had 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Denzel Aberdeen added 13 points, three assists and two rebounds in the first start of his career. Jason Edwards led Vanderbilt with 20 points, while Devin McGlockton had 14 points and eight rebounds. Jaylen Carey added 15 points and five rebounds off the bench, while MJ Collins had 11 points and four boards off the bench. Both McGlockton and Carey fouled out. Florida shot 31-of-54 (57.41 percent) from the field, 10-of-21 (47.62 percent) from deep and 14-of-23 (60.87 percent) from the free-throw line. Vanderbilt shot 31-of-61 (50.82 percent) overall, 6-of-19 (31.58 percent) from 3 and 7-of-12 (58.33 percent) from the free-throw line. No. 6 Florida (19-3, 6-3) will play at No. 1 Auburn (21-1, 9-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday. Vanderbilt (16-6, 4-5) will host Texas (15-8, 4-6) at noon Saturday.

No. 25 Ole Miss 98, No. 14 Kentucky 84

The No. 25 Rebels ran away early with a 54-point first half before holding off a 53-point second half from the No. 14 Wildcats on Tuesday. Matthew Murrell led Ole Miss with 24 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Dre Davis had 17 points and three rebounds. Malik Dia had 16 points and four rebounds, while Jaylen Murray had a double-double of 15 points and 10 assists, while Sean Pedulla had eight points and eight assists and Jaemyn Brakefield added 10 points off the bench. Otega Oweh led Kentucky with 24 points and six rebounds, while Jaxson Robinson had 18 points and Amari Williams had a triple-double of 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Koby Brea added 10 points on 2-of-6 shooting from 3 and 4-of-10 overall. Brea is second among power-conference players in 3-point percentage (45.67 percent) behind just Caleb Grill (49 percent). Ole Miss shot 35-of-64 (54.69 percent) from the field, 13-of-30 (43.33 percent) from deep and 15-of-21 (71.43 percent) from the free-throw line. Kentucky shot 29-of-58 (50 percent) overall, 10-of-21 (47.62 percent) from 3 and 16-of-22 (72.73 percent) from the charity stripe. No. 25 Ole Miss (17-6, 6-4) will play at LSU (12-10, 1-8) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. No. 14 Kentucky (15-7, 4-5) will host South Carolina (10-12, 0-9) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

No. 1 Auburn 98, Oklahoma 70

The No. 1 Tigers continued their dominant run through the SEC with a game where they led by as much as 30 on Tuesday. For the first time since returning from his injury, Johni Broome didn’t produce a double-double, he just had a pedestrian day of 15 points, six assists, five rebounds, three blocks and three steals. Chad Baker-Mazara added 15 points, while Denver Jones had 13 points, four assists and three rebounds. Chaney Johnson had 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists off the bench, while Tahaad Pettiford had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists off the bench. Dayton Forsythe led the Sooners with 13 points off the bench, while Jalon Moore had 11 points and Jeremiah Fears had 10 points and three assists. Kobe Elvis contributed 10 points for Oklahoma. Auburn shot 32-of-61 (52.46 percent) from the field, 8-of-26 (30.77 percent) from 3 and 26-of-33 (78.79 percent) from the free-throw line. Oklahoma shot 18-of-54 (33.33 percent) overall, 7-of-23 (30.43 percent) from deep and 27-of-29 (93.10 percent) from the charity stripe. No. 1 Auburn (21-1, 9-0) will host No. 6 Florida (19-3, 6-3) in likely the premier matchup of Saturday’s slate at 3 p.m. Oklahoma (16-6, 3-6) will host No. 4 Tennessee (19-4, 6-4) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Arkansas 78, Texas 70

After starting the SEC schedule 0-5, the Razorbacks have won three of four after an 11-0 first-half run gave Arkansas the lead it would not relinquish against the Longhorns. Arkansas used the run to take a 35-24 lead into halftime on Wednesday. Johnell Davis led the Razorbacks with 24 points, five rebounds and four steals as he played 39:25 out of 40 minutes. Adou Thiero added 14 points and five rebounds, while D.J. Wagner had 13 points, four assists and three rebounds. Zvonimir Ivisic neared a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds to go with four blocks. Tre Johnson led Texas with 25 points, five rebounds and four blocks, while Arthur Kaluma had a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds. Julian Larry added 11 points and three assists, while Kadin Shedrick had 10 points and eight assists. Arkansas shot 22-of-50 (44 percent) from the field, 7-of-17 (41.18 percent) from 3 and 27-of-35 (77.14 percent) from the free-throw line. Texas shot 22-of-64 (34.38 percent) overall, 6-of-22 (27.27 percent) from deep and 20-of-27 (74.07 percent) from the stripe. Arkansas (14-8, 3-6) will host No. 3 Alabama (19-3, 8-1) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Texas (15-8, 4-6) will play at Vanderbilt (16-6, 4-5) at noon Saturday.

Georgia 81, LSU 62

The Bayou Bengals remained at one conference win as the Bulldogs pulled away with a 44-31 advantage in the second half. Asa Newell led Georgia with 17 points and four rebounds, while RJ Godfrey had 12 points, six rebounds and three assists. De’Shayne Montgomery had 12 points off the bench, while Blue Cain had a near triple-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Somto Cyril added eight points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Jordan Sears led LSU with 11 points, while Daimion Collins had 10 points and six rebounds and Cam Carter added 10 points and six assists. Georgia shot 32-of-65 (49.23 percent) overall, 9-of-24 (37.5 percent) from 3 and 8-of-13 (61.54 percent) from the free-throw line. LSU shot 21-of-58 (36.21 percent) from the field, 12-of-33 (36.36 percent) from deep and 8-of-13 (61.54 percent) from the stripe. LSU (12-10, 1-8) will host No. 25 Ole Miss (17-6, 6-4) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Georgia (16-7, 4-6) will host No. 22 Mississippi State (16-6, 4-5) at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Here's a look at how the SEC standings sit going into the weekend.