Around the SEC: Jan. 18

I didn’t end up having the time to do an around the SEC glance for the Tuesday and Wednesday games last week, so I’ll add in the scores from those here at the top, sorry, just too much going on this week. All rankings are before Monday’s update.

Tuesday, Jan. 14, scores:

No. 21 Ole Miss 74, No. 4 Alabama 64 No. 1 Auburn 88, No. 15 Mississippi State 66 No. 8 Kentucky 81, No. 11 Texas A&M 69 LSU 78, Arkansas, 74 The lone game I’ll dive into a bit is that Ole Miss vs. Alabama upset. Alabama led 36-32 at halftime, but the Rebels outscored the Crimson Tide by 14 after the break, holding Alabama to just 28 second-half points. Malik Dia led Ole Miss with an astounding double-double of 23 points and 19 rebounds, while Jaemyn Brakefield and Jaylen Murray both had 13 points off the bench. Murray added a team-high five assists. Sean Pedulla added 12 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Matthew Murrell added 11 points. Aden Holloway scored 15 points to lead Alabama. Ole Miss shot 27-of-70 (38.57 percent) from the field, 6-of-21 (28.57 percent) from 3 and 14-of-16 (87.5 percent) at the free-throw line. The Tide shot 20-of-47 (42.55 percent) overall and just 9-of-25 (36 percent) after halftime. Alabama was 5-of-20 (25 percent) from 3, including 1-of-9 after halftime. It added a 19-of-26 (73.08 percent) day at the free-throw line.

Wednesday, Jan. 15 scores:

Vanderbilt 66, South Carolina 63 No. 6 Tennessee 74, No. 23 Georgia 56 Texas 77, Oklahoma 73 OK, onto Saturday’s games and breakdowns.

No. 4 Alabama 102, No. 8 Kentucky 97

Alabama took a 47-45 lead into halftime, then hit 12 free throws in the final 2:03 to build a top-10 win against the Wildcats. Grant Nelson led the Tide with a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Mark Sears had 24 points and nine assists. Labaron Philon had 15 points, four assists and four rebounds, while Clifford Omoruyi had 12 points and seven boards. Chris Youngblood added 10 points and Mouhamed Dioubate had eight rebounds and three assists off the bench. Otega Oweh led Kentucky with 21 points to go with six rebounds and three assists, while Lamont Butler had 17 points, eight assists and four boards. Amari Williams added a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Jaxson Robinson added 11 points, as did Brandon Garrison, who also had six rebounds and five assists off the bench. Koby Break added 10 points, three blocks and two rebounds off the bench, while Ansley Almonor had 10 points and three rebounds in relief. Oweh and Williams both fouled out, while Robinson, Andrew Carr and Almonor all ended with four fouls for Kentucky. Alabama shot 30-of-67 (44.78 percent) from the field, 13-of-34 (38.24 percent) from 3 and 29-of-34 (85.29 percent) at the free-throw line. The Wildcats shot 35-of-73 (47.95 percent) overall, 11-of-27 (40.74 percent) from 3 and 16-of-20 (80 percent) from the line. No. 4 Alabama (14-3, 4-1) will host Vanderbilt (15-3, 3-2) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. No. 8 Kentucky (14-4, 3-2) is off until next Saturday.

No. 1 Auburn 70, No. 23 Georgia 68

Auburn took a six-point lead into halftime, but had to hold off a Georgia comeback with free throws down the stretch to remain undefeated in SEC play. Tahaad Pettiford led Auburn with 24 points and three rebounds off the bench, while Chad Baker-Mazara had 13 points and six rebounds and Miles Kelly added 13 points and five boards. Asa Newell led Georgia with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Blue Cain had 12 points and eight rebounds and Tyrin Lawrence had 12 points and three boards. Auburn shot 24-of-61 (39.34 percent) from the field, 10-of-23 (43.48 percent) from 3 and 12-of-20 (60 percent) at the free-throw line. Georgia shot 26-of-57 (45.61 percent) overall, 7-of-20 (35 percent) from deep and 9-of-20 (45 percent) from the line. No. 1 Auburn (17-1 5-0) will be off until next Saturday. No. 23 Georgia (14-4, 2-3) will go on the road to face Arkansas (11-7, 0-5) at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Vanderbilt 76, No. 6 Tennessee 75

After starting 14-0, the Volunteers have lost two of their past four games as Vanderbilt took a 41-35 lead into halftime and led 68-52 with 10:57 left to play, then held off a furious Tennessee comeback attempt. Tennessee’s Chaz Lanier had two free throws attempts down 76-74 with 2 seconds left. He made the first to create the final margin, then missed the second. Lanier led Tennessee with 17 points, while Zakai Zeigler had a double-double of 16 points and 10 assists. Igor Milicic added 16 points and five rebounds, while Felix Okpara added 16 points, four rebounds and four blocks. Jason Edwards led Vanderbilt with 18 points, while Jaylen Carey had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Tyler Nickel added 13 points, while A.J. Hoggard had 11 points, six assists and three blocks. The Volunteers shot 26-of-56 (46.43 percent) from the field, 8-of-21 (38.1 percent) from 3 and 16-of-19 (84.21 percent) from the free-throw line. Tennessee shot 24-of-50 (48 percent) overall, 10-of-21 (47.62 percent) from deep and 17-of-21 (80.95 percent) from the line. No. 6 Tennessee (16-2, 3-2) will host No. 15 Mississippi State (15-3, 3-2) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Vanderbilt (15-3, 3-2) will go on the road to face No. 4 Alabama (15-3, 4-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 5 Florida 84, Texas 60

Florida took a seven-point lead into halftime, then fully ran away from the Longhorns in the second half to hand Texas its fourth SEC loss. Alijah Martin led the Gators with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Walter Clayton added 19 points, four rebounds and three assists. Alex Condon had a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds, while also poking away four steals and dishing out three assists. Tre Johnson led Texas with 16 points, while Tramon Mark added 12. Ze’Rik Onyema had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds to go with three assists and two steals off the bench, while Arthur Kaluma had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Florida shot 33-of-67 (49.25 percent) overall, 8-of-20 (40 percent) from 3 and 10-of-15 (66.67 percent) from the line. Texas shot 20-of-55 (36.36 percent) from the field, 4-of-16 (25 percent) from deep and 16-of-19 (84.21 percent) from the free-throw line. No. 5 Florida (16-2, 3-2) will go on the road to face South Carolina (10-8, 0-5) at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Texas (12-6, 1-4) will host Missouri (15-3, 4-1) at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Oklahoma 82, South Carolina 62

Look at that, Oklahoma finally won an SEC basketball game, it just took playing South Carolina. The Sooners led 34-30 at halftime, then ran away with a 48-32 second-half margin to take the 20-point win. Jalon Moore led Oklahoma with 22 points to go with eight rebounds, while Jeremiah Fears had a near-triple-double of 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Kobe Elvis added 12 points off the bench. Morris Ugusuk led South Carolina with 15 points, while Collin Murray-Boyles had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds to go with five steals in just 22 minutes played before fouling out. Jacob Wright added 10 points and five assists. Oklahoma shot 28-of-50 (56 percent) from the field, 8-of-17 (47.06 percent) from 3 and 18-of-21 (85.71 percent) from the free-throw line. South Carolina shot 21-of-51 (41.18 percent) overall, 9-of-24 (37.5 percent) from beyond the arc and 11-of-21 (52.38 percent) from the charity stripe. South Carolina (10-8, 0-5) will host No. 5 Florida (16-2, 3-2) at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Oklahoma (14-4, 1-4) will be off until next Saturday.

No. 15 Mississippi State 84, No. 21 Ole Miss 81, OT

In probably the premier game of the SEC slate, Ole Miss came back from an 8-point halftime deficit to cut the lead to 48-47 with 11:43 left. But Mississippi State responded to extend back to an 8-point advantage with 9:17 left, before the Rebels finally came back to tie the game at 62 with 4:42 left. RJ Melendez put Mississippi State ahead 74-71 with a free throw with 24 seconds left, but Matthew Murrell hit a 3 with 9 seconds left to send the game to overtime. The teams went back and forth early in overtime, but Mississippi State was able to pull away. Riley Kugel led Mississippi State with 21 points, while Melendez had 12 points and eight rebounds. Cameron Matthews added a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Josh Hubbard had 10 points. Jaemyn Brakefield led the Rebels with 20 points and seven rebounds off the bench, while Sean Pedulla had 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Murrell added 15 points and four rebounds, while Jaylen Murray had 10 points off the bench. The Bulldogs shot 29-of-65 (44.62 percent) overall, 9-of-27 (33.33 percent) from deep and 17-of-28 (60.71 percent) from the free-throw line. Ole Miss shot 30-of-66 (45.45 percent) from the field, 13-of-35 (37.14 percent) from 3 and 8-of-14 (57.14 percent) from the line. No. 15 Mississippi State (15-3, 3-2) will go on the road to face No. 6 Tennessee (16-2, 3-2) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. No. 21 Ole Miss (15-3, 4-1) will host No. 11 Texas A&M (14-4, 3-2) at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 11 Texas A&M 69, LSU 57

After going to halftime tied at 30, Texas A&M outran LSU by 11 in the second half, holding the Tigers to just 27 points after the break. Zurich Phelps led Texas A&M with 13 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Wade Taylor had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists. Henry Coleman added 10 points, while Solomon Washington had seven points and seven rebounds. Cam Carter led LSU with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Jordan Sears had 11 points, five assists and four rebounds. Dji Bailey added seven points and five rebounds. Texas A&M shot 26-of-61 (42.62 percent) from the field, 7-of-22 (31.82 percent) from 3 and - yikes - 9-of-21 (42.86 percent) from the free-throw line. LSU shot 17-of-47 (36.17 percent) overall, 7-of-29 (24.14 percent) from deep and 16-of-18 (88.89 percent) from the line. No. 11 Texas A&M (14-4, 3-2) will go on the road to face No. 21 Ole Miss (15-3, 4-1) at 8 p.m. Wednesday. LSU (12-6, 1-4) will be off until next Saturday. Here’s a look at how the SEC standings look through five games.