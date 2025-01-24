Around the SEC: Jan. 21-22

Here’s a glance around all the non-Mizzou SEC action from Tuesday and Wednesday.

No. 6 Tennessee 68, No. 14 Mississippi State 56

In another low-scoring Tuesday matchup, Chaz Lanier powered the No. 6 Volunteers to a ranked win with 23 points, two rebounds and two steals. Felix Okpara neared a double-double with 12 rebounds and nine points, while Jahmai Mashack scored 10 points, dished out three assists and grabbed three rebounds. Jordan Gainey added 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks off the bench for Tennessee, which held Mississippi State to just 16 points in the first half. The No. 14 Bulldogs shot just 6-of-27 from the field in the first half and went to the free-throw line only twice. Josh Hubbard ended up leading Mississippi State with 14 points, two assists and two rebounds, whale Riley Kugel had 12 points off the bench and RJ Melendez added 10 points. Mississippi State, which scored 40 second-half points to keep the game somewhat close, shot 19-of-56 (33.93 percent) from the field, 10-of-33 (30.30 percent) from 3 and 8-of-12 (66.67 percent) from the free-throw line. Tennessee shot 23-of-55 (41.82 percent) overall, 10-of-28 (35.71 percent) from beyond the arc and 12-of-13 (92.31 percent) from the line. No. 6 Tennessee (17-2, 4-2) will go on the road to face No. 1 Auburn (17-1, 5-0) in one of the premier matchups of Saturday’s college basketball slate. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. No. 14 Mississippi State (15-4, 3-3) will stay on the road to play at South Carolina (10-9, 0-6) at noon Saturday.

No. 4 Alabama 103, Vanderbilt 87

The No. 4 Crimson Tide held the Commodores to 31 first-half points, then the teams both scored more than 50 in the second half. Mouhamed Dioubate had a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Alabama off the bench, while Aden Holloway added 22 points and four boards off the bench. Mark Sears had 21 points and seven assists, while Grant Nelson added 10 points and eight rebounds and Jarin Stevenson had 10 points and seven boards. Jason Edwards led Vanderbilt with 21 points and four rebounds, while Tyler Nickel had 19 points , four rebounds and two assists. A.J. Hoggard added 11 points, four assists and three rebounds, while Devin McGlockton had a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds. MJ Collins added 10 points off the bench for the Commodors. Alabama shot 36-of-64 (56.25 percent) from the field, 8-of-22 (36.36 percent) from deep and 23-of-34 (67.65 percent) from the free-throw line. Vanderbilt shot 31-of-80 (38.75 percent) from the field, 11-of-26 (42.31 percent) from 3 and 14-of-18 (77.78 percent) from the line. No. 4 Alabama (16-3, 5-1) will host LSU (12-6, 1-4) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Vanderbilt (15-4, 3-3) will host No. 9 Kentucky (14-4, 3-2) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

No. 5 Florida 70, South Carolina 69

South Carolina took a 36-29 lead into halftime against No. 5 Florida, looking for its first conference win this season on Wednesday, then led by as much as 14 with 12:46 left to play. But Florida charged back in the final 10 minutes, finally tying the game with two Alijah Martin free throws with 52 seconds left, then taking the lead on a Will Richard layup with 5 seconds left to play. Jacobi Wright’s final-second heave was off and South Carolina fell to 0-6 in SEC play. Richard led Florida with 22 points to go with four rebounds and three steals, while Walter Clayton had 16 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Martin added 14 points and three steals. Zachary Davis led South Carolina with 22 points to go with five rebounds and four assists, while Collin Murray-Boyles had 14 points, eight assists, five rebounds and three blocks. Arden Conyers added 10 points off the bench. Florida shot 28-of-66 (42.42 percent) from the field, 8-of-24 (33.33 percent) from 3 and 6-of-9 (66.67 percent) from the free-throw line. South Carolina shot 28-of-57 (49.12 percent) overall, 9-of-26 (34.62 percent) from deep and 4-of-8 (50 percent) from the charity stripe. No. 5 Florida (17-2, 4-2) will host Georgia (14-4, 2-3) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. South Carolina (10-9, 0-6) will host No. 14 Mississippi State (15-4, 3-3) at noon Saturday.

No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 16 Ole Miss

The No. 16 Rebels led 33-26 going into halftime, but the No. 13 Aggies came back and led for a total of 13 seconds after Manny Obaseki connected on a 3 to create the final margin with 13 seconds to play. Zurich Phelps led Texas A&M with 14 points and six rebounds, while Obaseki had 12 points and three rebounds off the bench and Pharrel Payne added 10 points and six rebounds off the bench. Sean Pedulaa led Ole Miss with 16 points and three rebounds, while Jaylen Murray had 12 points, six assists and three boards. Malik Dia added 12 points, three rebounds and two blocks, while Jaemyn Brakefield added 10 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Texas A&M shot 24-of-62 (38.71 percent) from the field, 8-of-28 (28.57 percent) from 3 and 7-of-9 (77.78 percent) from the free-throw line. Ole Miss shot 24-of-65 (36.92 percent) overall, 11-of-35 (31.43 percent) from deep and 3-of-4 (75 percent) at the free-throw line. No. 13 Texas A&M (15-4, 4-2) will play at Texas (13-6, 2-4) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. No. 16 Ole Miss (15-4, 4-2) will play at No. 22 Missouri (15-4, 4-2) at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Arkansas 68, Georgia 65

The Razorbacks finally have their first SEC win under coach John Calipari as they went into halftime down 38-26, but charged back with a 42-27 second half to win in the final seconds on Wednesday. Georgia led by 15 with 15:24 left to play, but the Razorbacks came storming back to tie at 58 with 4:40 left, then took the lead on a Karter Knox free throw. The teams tied and traded the lead multiple times in the final minutes, with Asa Newell hitting two free throws to tie the game for Georgia at 65 with 14 seconds left, but Newell then fouled, sending Adou Thiero to the free-throw line with a second to play. Thiero hit the first, missed the second, grabbed his own rebound and hit a putback to create the final margin. All three of Wednesday’s games were decided in the final minute. Thiero led Arkansas with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Knox had 13 points and six boards. Newell led Georgia with 18 points and eight rebounds, while RJ Godfrey had 11 points. Arkansas shot 18-of-58 (31.03 percent) from the field, 3-of-23 (13.04 percent) from 3 and 29-of-34 (85.29 percent) from the free-throw line. Georgia shot 20-of-46 (43.48 percent) overall, 5-of-14 (35.71 percent) from 3 and 20-of-29 (68.97 percent) from the line. Arkansas outrebounded Georgia 40-30, including 18 offensive boards. Arkansas (12-7, 1-5) will host Oklahoma (14-4, 1-4) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Georgia (14-5, 2-4) will play at No. 5 Florida (17-2, 4-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

No. 1 Auburn, No. 9 Kentucky, Oklahoma and LSU were all on a bye during the week. Here’s a look at how the SEC standings sit going into the weekend.

SEC Standings Team SEC W-L SEC win percentage Overall W-L Overall win percentage Auburn 5-0 1.000 17-1 .944 Alabama 5-1 .833 16-3 .842 Florida 4-2 .667 17-2 .895 Tennessee 4-2 .667 17-2 .895 Ole Miss 4-2 .667 15-4 .789 Missouri 4-2 .667 15-4 .789 Texas A&M 4-2 .667 15-4 .789 Kentucky 3-2 .600 14-4 .778 Mississippi St. 3-3 .500 15-4 .789 Vanderbilt 3-3 .500 15-4 .789 Georgia 2-4 .333 14-5 .737 Texas 2-4 .333 13-6 .684 Oklahoma 1-4 .200 14-4 .778 LSU 1-4 .200 12-6 .667 Arkansas 1-5 .167 12-7 .632 South Carolina 0-6 .000 10-9 .526