Around the SEC: Jan. 25

As the Tigers were claiming another Top-25 win against Ole Miss on Saturday, the rest of the conference was having quite a day. Here’s a look at all the non-Mizzou action from Saturday. All ratings are as of Sunday.

Advertisement

(Photo by Jake Crandall - USA TODAY Sports)

No. 14 Mississippi State, 65, South Carolina 60, OT

South Carolina came close to getting its first SEC win, but the No. 14 Bulldogs were able to double up the Gamecocks in overtime to hold on. Mississippi State took a 28-20 lead into the break after a low-scoring first half, then led 50-36 with 8:50. But South Carolina charged back across the final 9 minutes, tying the game with 26 seconds left when Zachary Davis connected on a layup. The teams tied at 57 with 2:04 left in overtime, but Mississippi State hit eight free throws the rest of the way to claim the win. Riley Kugel led Mississippi State with 15 points off the bench, while KeShawn Murphy added 13 points off the bench. Josh Hubbard had 12 points and five assists, while Claudell Harris and Michael Nwoko both scored 11 points. Nwoko added four rebounds. Jamarii Thomas led South Carolina with 19 points, five rebounds and four steals off the bench, while Arden Conyers added 12 points and six rebounds off the bench. Collin Murray-Boyles had a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds to complement four steals. Mississippi State shot 23-of-55 (41.82 percent) from the field, 6-of-26 (23.08 percent) from 3 and 13-of-18 (72.22 percent) from the free-throw line. South Carolina shot 17-of-58 (29.31 percent) overall, 4-of-20 (20 percent) from deep and 22-of-29 (75.86 percent) from the charity stripe. No. 14 Mississippi State (16-4, 4-3) will host No. 4 Alabama (17-3, 6-1) at 8 p.m. Wednesday. South Carolina (10-10, 0-7) will play at Georgia (14-6, 2-5) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Texas 70, No. 13 Texas A&M 69

The No. 13 Aggies took a 43-25 lead into halftime, but shot just 10-of-29 overall and 2-of-6 from the free-throw line in the second half as the Longhorns stormed back with a 45-point half. Texas A&M led 51-29 with 17:07 left, but Texas went on a 21-5 just to cut the lead all the way to 56-50. Tre Johnson hit a 3 with 46 seconds left to get the Longhorns within a point at 69-68, then Texas took its first lead of the day when Tramon Mark connected on a layup with 3 seconds left to play. Johnson, a likely one-and-done lottery pick, led Texas with 30 points and four assists, while Mark had 11 points. Kadin Shedrick added nine points and eight rebounds. Wade Taylor led Texas A&M with 15 points to go with three rebounds and three steals, while Manny Obaseki had 13 points and four rebounds off the bench. Texas shot 24-of-52 (46.15 percent) overall, 8-of-20 (40 percent) from deep and 14-of-17 (82.35 percent) from the free-throw line. The Aggies shot 27-of-64 (42.19 percent) from the field, 12-of-23 (52.17 percent) from 3 and 3-of-8 (37.50 percent) from the line. No. 13 Texas A&M (15-5, 4-3) will host Oklahoma (15-4, 2-4) at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Texas (14-6, 3-4) will play at No. 16 Ole Miss (15-5, 4-3) at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Vanderbilt 74, No. 9 Kentucky 69

Memorial Gym remains a house of horrors for visiting teams as Vanderbilt earned another ranked win on the strength of a 41-27 first-half advantage that was just enough to hold off a Wildcat comeback. Kentucky quickly came back to tie the game at 51 with 12:48 left to play, then took a 53-51 lead with 11:10 left. The Wildcats led by as much as 58-51 with 8:39 left, but Vanderbilt came back to tie at 62 and took the lead at 64-63 on a Devin McGlockton layup. The teams traded the lead four times in the next two minutes, but a Tyler Nickel 3 gave Vanderbilt a 71-69 lead which it held with free throws the rest of the way. Otega Oweh led Kentucky with a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds to go with three assists, while Ansley Almonor had 12 points and four rebounds and Jaxson Robinson added 11 points and three boards. Jason Edwards led Vanderbilt with 18 points and four assists, while McGlockton had 13 points and six rebounds. Nickel added 11 points and four boards, and Jaylen Carey had 10 points and six rebounds off the bench. Kentucky shot 26-of-54 (48.15 percent) overall, 9-of-23 (39.13 percent) from 3 and 8-of-13 (61.54 percent) at the free-throw line. Vanderbilt shot 29-of-66 (43.94 percent) from the field, 12-of-33 (36.36 percent) from deep and 4-of-11 (36.36 percent) from the line. No. 9 Kentucky (14-5, 3-3) will play at No. 6 Tennessee (17-3, 4-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Vanderbilt (16-4, 4-3) will be off during the week.

No. 5 Florida 89, Georgia 59

In the lone blowout of the day, Florida dominated the first half against Georgia to run away with a 30-point win. Walter Clayton led Florida with 17 points, five assists, five steals and three rebounds, while Alijah Martin had 17 points, four steals, three assists and two boards. Will Richard added 16 points, while Alex Condon had 14 points and eight rebounds to go with four assists. Thomas Haugh added a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Blue Cain was the lone Bulldog in double figures with 10 points. Florida shot 34-of-64 (53.13 percent) from the field, 9-of-26 (34.62 percent) from 3 and 12-of-15 (80 percent) from the free-throw line. Georgia shot 21-of-59 (35.59 percent) overall, 5-of-21 (23.81 percent) from 3 and 12-of-15 (80 percent) from the line. Georgia went 0-of-11 from 3 in the second half. No. 5 Florida (18-2, 5-2) will be off during the week. Georgia (14-6, 2-5) will host South Carolina (10-10, 0-7) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 4 Alabama 80, LSU 73

The No. 4 Crimson Tide and the Tigers went into halftime tied at 40, then traded the lead early in the second half, until Alabama used a 5-0 lead to go up 54-50 and held on the rest of the way. Aden Holloway led Alabama with 19 points and four rebounds off the bench, while Mouhamed Dioubate added 14 points and six rebounds off the bench. Chris Youngblood had 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks, while Grant Nelson added 12 points and Labaron Philon had 11 points off the bench. Jordan Sears had 21 points and six assists for LSU off the bench, while Cam Carter had 17 points and five rebounds. Corey Chest had a double-double of 12 points and 18 rebounds, while Daimion Collins had 11 points and five boards. Alabama shot 27-of-61 (44.26 percent) from the field, 7-of-23 (30.43 percent) from 3 and 19-of-24 (79.17 percent) from the free-throw line. LSU shot 28-of-71 (39.44 percent) overall, 3-of-23 (13.04 percent) from deep and 14-of-19 (73.68 percent) from the line. No. 4 Alabama (17-3, 6-1) will host No. 14 Mississippi State (16-4, 4-3) at 8 p.m. Wednesday. LSU (12-7, 1-5) will host No. 1 Auburn (18-1, 6-0) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Oklahoma 65, Arkansas 62

In a battle of teams near the bottom of the conference standings, the lead was traded once with 10 ties after the Sooners took a 35-31 lead into halftime. The final tie came at 62 with 2:13 left to play, but a Jalon Moore free throw put Oklahoma in front with 1:15 left, then Moore added a dunk at the buzzer to create the final margin. Jeremiah Fears led Oklahoma with 16 points and five rebounds, while Moore had 13 points and six boards. Johnell Davis scored 18 points, tipped away four steals and grabbed three boards to lead Arkansas, while D.J. Wagner had 13 points, five assists and four rebounds. Adou Thiero added 10 points and five rebounds, while Zvonimir Ivisic had 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks off the bench. Oklahoma shot 21-of-51 (41.18 percent) from the field, 7-of-21 (33.33 percent) from 3 and 16-of-20 (80 percent) from the free-throw line. Arkansas shot 20-of-54 (37.04 percent) overall, 9-of-27 (33.33 percent) from deep and 13-of-16 (81.25 percent) from the free-throw line. Oklahoma (15-4, 2-4) will play at No. 13 Texas A&M (15-5, 4-3) at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Arkansas (12-8, 1-6) will be off during the week.

No. 1 Auburn 53, No. 6 Tennessee 51

The premier matchup of the weekend had an incredible defense as No. 1 Auburn took a 22-20 lead into halftime, then both teams scored 31 points in the second half. The matchup came down to a 3-pointer from Miles Kelly that gave Auburn the lead with 30 seconds left to play. The second half alone had five lead changes and seven ties. Johni Broome, who returned to action for the first time since Jan. 11 and led Auburn with a double-double of 16 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks in 32:33 time played off the bench. Chaney Johnson added 10 points and four rebounds. Zakai Zeigler led No. 6 Tennessee with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Chaz Lanier had 10 points. Auburn shot 18-of-59 (30.51 percent) from the field, 3-of-20 (15 percent) from 3 and 14-of-19 (73.68 percent) from the free-throw line. Tennessee shot 17-of-54 (31.48 percent) from the field, 4-of-22 (18.18 percent) from deep and 13-of-16 (81.25 percent) from the line. No. 1 Auburn (18-1, 6-0) will play at LSU (12-7, 1-5) at 6 p.m. Wednesday. No. 6 Tennessee (17-3, 4-3) will host No. 9 Kentucky (14-5, 3-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Here's how the SEC standings sit after the weekend.