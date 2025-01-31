Around the SEC: Jan. 28-29

As Mizzou was on a well-deserved bye week, the rest of the SEC was still playing on Tuesday and Wednesday. Here’s a rundown of all of the action you might have missed.

No. 12 Kentucky 78, No. 8 Tennessee 73

The No. 8 Volunteers led 33-30 at halftime, but were outscored in the second half as they dropped to .500 in conference play with their third loss in four games on Tuesday. Kentucky opened the second half with an 11-2 run to take the lead for good with an Ansley Almonor 3 with 17:13 left to play. Kentucky led by double digits at 57-46 with 11:19 left, but Tennessee was able to cut the lead all the way to 71-68 after a Chaz Lanier 3 with 4:10 left. The Volunteers then got within 74-73 after another Lanier 3 with 31 seconds left, but Kentucky made its free throws down the stretch to hold off the late comeback. Koby Brea led Kentucky with 18 points, three rebounds and three assists, while shooting 5-of-5 overall and 3-of-3 from deep. Jaxson Robinson added 17 points and four rebounds, while Otega Oweh had 14 points and six boards. Almonor added 10 points and three assists, while Amari Williams had a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds to complement a team-high four assists. Igor Milicic neared a double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds to lead Tennessee, while Lanier added 15 points and four boards. Zakai Zeigler totaled 13 points, six assists and four rebounds. Kentucky shot 25-of-50 (50 percent) from the field, 12-of-24 (50 percent) from 3 and 16-of-24 (66.67 percent) from the free-throw line. Tennessee shot 25-of-72 (34.72 percent) from the field, 11-of-45 (24.44 percent) from t3 and 12-of-17 from the line. Tennessee grabbed 18 offensive rebounds to build up the shot advantage. No. 12 Kentucky (15-5, 4-3) will host Arkansas (12-8, 1-6) at 8 p.m. Saturday. No. 8 Tennessee (17-4, 4-4) will host No. 5 Florida (18-2, 5-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Georgia 71, South Carolina 60

The Bulldogs sprinted out to a 14-3 lead to open the game, then held the double-digit advantage to take a 35-21 lead into halftime on Tuesday. That double-digit advantage held nearly throughout the second half, with South Carolina finally bringing it to single digits on a Collin Murray-Boyles dunk with 1:10 left to play, but Georgia was able to keep the lead from shrinking to smaller than nine points the rest of the way. Asa Newell led Georgia with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Dakota Leffew had 14 points, four assists and three steals. Silas Demary added 12 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Dylan James had 10 points and five rebounds. Jamarii Thomas led South Carolina with 19 points and three assists off the bench, while Murray-Boyles had 18 points, five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals. Georgia shot 26-of-51 (50.98 percent) from the field, 7-of-15 (46.67 percent) from 3 and 12-of-15 (80 percent) from the free-throw line. The Gamecocks shot 21-of-51 (41.18 percent) overall, 4-of-17 (23.53 percent) from deep and 14-of-18 (77.78 percent) from the line. Georgia (15-6, 3-5) will play at No. 4 Alabama (18-3, 7-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday. South Carolina (10-11, 0-8) will continue searching for an SEC win when it hosts No. 13 Texas A&M (16-5, 5-3) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

No. 13 Texas A&M 75, Oklahoma 68

In a game that had 12 lead changes and seven ties, entirely in the first half, Texas A&M pulled away initially with a 7-0 run to open the second half, then a 5-0 run late to build the No. 13 Aggies’ third win in four games on Tuesday. Zurich Phelps led the Aggies with 15 points and four rebounds, while Henry Coleman had 14 points and six boards. Wade Taylor had 12 points, three assists and three steals, while Pharrell Payne had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds, Manny Obaseki had 10 points and four boards and Andersson Garcia added nine points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Brycen Goodine led Oklahoma with 24 points, while Jalon Moore had 22 points, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Texas A&M shot 21-of-56 (37.5 percent) from the field, 4-of-24 (16.67 percent) from 3 and 29-of-35 (82.86 percent) from the free-throw line. Oklahoma shot 21-of-44 (47.73 percent) overall, 10-of-22 (45.45 percent) from deep and 16-of-22 (72.73 percent) from the stripe. No. 13 Texas A&M (16-5, 5-3) will play at South Carolina (10-11, 0-8) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Oklahoma (15-5, 2-5) will host No. 24 Vanderbilt (16-4, 4-3) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

No. 1 Auburn 87, LSU 74

Auburn showed again why it’s the top team in college basketball as it ran away from LSU in the first half and never allowed the Bayou Bengals to get within a score during the second half on Wednesday. LSU did cut the advantage to 55-50 with 13:07 left, but Auburn extended back to a double-digit advantage for good with 3:24 left when a Chaney Johnson 3 made it 82-70. Johni Broome, in his second game back from injury, recorded another double-double with 26 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks to lead Auburn, while Miles Kelly had 13 points, three rebounds and three steals. Chase Baker-Mazara added 11 points and a game-high seven rebounds, while Tahaad Pettiford contributed 10 points, three rebounds and two assists off the bench. Cam Carter led LSU with 24 points and six rebounds, while Dji Bailey had 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals and Jordan Sears added 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal, but had six of LSU’s 20 turnovers. Auburn shot 32-of-80 (40 percent) from the field, 8-of-25 (32 percent) from 3 and 15-of-21 (71.43 percent) from the free-throw line. LSU shot 24-of-51 (47.06 percent) overall, 8-of-22 (36.36 percent) from deep and 18-of-26 (69.23 percent) from the stripe. No. 1 Auburn (19-1, 7-0) will look to stay undefeated in SEC play when it plays at No. 23 Ole Miss (16-5, 5-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday. LSU (12-8, 1-6) will host Texas (14-7, 3-5) at 5 p.m. Saturday.

No. 4 Alabama 88, No. 14 Mississippi State 84

Since starting 2-0 in SEC play, the Bulldogs dropped their fourth game in their past six matchups as Mississippi State came back from down a nine-point deficit with 14:17 left to tie the game at 64 with 10:14 left on Wednesday. There were four ties and five lead changes the rest of the way, but after Grant Nelson broke a tie at 80 with a 3 for Alabama, the Crimson Tide never gave the lead back in the final 2:30, pulling away with free throws down the stretch to turn an 85-84 lead into the final margin. Chris Youngblood led Alabama with 23 points, while Mark Sears had 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds, but had seven turnovers. Nelson added 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, while Aden Holloway had 12 points and two assists off the bench. Josh Hubbard went off for Mississippi State, scoring 38 points on 14-of-28 shooting, including 6-of-15 from 3, while adding three assists. KeShawn Murphy added 18 points and six rebounds off the bench for the Bulldogs. The Tide shot 31-of-63 (49.21 percent) from the field, 15-of-31 (48.39 percent) from 3 and 11-of-20 (55 percent) from the free-throw line. Mississippi State shot 33-of-66 (50 percent) overall, 8-of-25 (32 percent) from deep and 10-of-16 (62.5 percent) from the line. No. 4 Alabama (18-3, 7-1) will host Georgia (15-6, 3-5) at 3 p.m. Saturday. No. 14 Mississippi State (16-5, 4-4) will host No. 20 Missouri at noon Saturday.

No. 23 Ole Miss 72, Texas 69

Texas took a four-point lead into halftime, but Ole Miss was able to come back to take the lead with 18:19 left, then there were nine ties and three lead changes the rest of the way. But the Rebels pulled ahead for good with a Sean Pedulla jumper with 1:02 left that made it 70-68. Pedulla led Ole Miss with 19 points, five assists and four rebounds, while Dre Davis had 17 points and seven rebounds. Jaemyn Brakefield added 19 points, five rebounds and three assists off the bench. Tre Johnson led Texas with 22 points and three assists, while Arthur Kaluma added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. The Rebels shot 23-of-58 (39.66 percent) overall, 7-of-21 (33.33 percent) from 3 and 19-of-25 (76 percent) from the free-throw line. Texas shot 25-of-63 (39.68 percent) from the field, 5-of-22 (22.73 percent) from deep and 12-of-14 (85.71 percent) at the stripe. No. 23 Ole Miss (16-5, 5-3) will host No. 1 Auburn (19-1, 7-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday. Texas (14-7, 3-5) will play at LSU (12-8, 1-6) at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Here’s a look at how the SEC standings sit going into the weekend.

SEC Standings going into Feb. 1 games Team SEC W-L SEC win percentage Overall W-L Overall win percentage Auburn 7-0 1.000 19-1 .950 Alabama 7-1 .875 18-3 .857 Florida 5-2 .714 18-2 .900 Missouri 5-2 .714 16-4 .800 Ole Miss 5-3 .625 16-5 .762 Texas A&M 5-3 .625 16-5 .762 Vanderbilt 4-3 .571 16-4 .800 Kentucky 4-3 .571 15-5 .750 Tennessee 4-4 .500 17-4 .810 Mississippi St. 4-4 .500 16-5 .762 Georgia 3-5 .375 15-6 .714 Texas 3-5 .375 14-7 .667 Oklahoma 2-5 .286 15-5 .750 Arkansas 1-6 .143 12-8 .600 LSU 1-6 .143 12-8 .600 South Carolina 0-8 .000 10-11 .476