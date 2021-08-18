As tackle competitions wind down, Mizzou OL takes shape

A year ago, as Eli Drinkwitz tried to ready his Missouri team for his debut season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, just about nothing was certain. From a personnel standpoint, perhaps the biggest question mark came at offensive line. The Tigers brought back just one player at the position, Case Cook, who had made more than a handful of starts in a Missouri uniform. Hyrin White, a projected starter, saw his season end before fall camp began due to a shoulder injury that necessitated surgery. Plus, the group would have to learn a new scheme under Drinkwitz and offensive line coach Marcus Johnson. The offensive line managed to put together a solid season in 2020, all things considered. Drinkwitz rewarded Johnson with a promotion to associate head coach and a raise. A year later, Missouri enters Drinkwitz’s second campaign with its line on more solid footing. Still, there are questions that need to be answered — namely, who will start at the two tackle spots. Drinkwitz hopes to get clarity on those two positions by the end of the week. “We’re still at practice 10, we’ve got 15 more to go,” he said Monday. “Would like to kind of separate ourselves these next five practices. So whoever is going to be the guys, they’ve really got five more practices to make their move.”

Hyrin White (50) and Connor Wood (66) are battling for the starting spot at right tackle. (Cheyenne Thurman)

Through the first two weeks of camp, the coaching staff has made an effort to mix and match personnel up front. Drinkwitz noted that, because the Tigers brought back a lot of players with experience on the roster, there wasn’t as big a rush to set a starting five and let them get reps together. Still, the top of the depth chart on the interior of the line appears pretty concrete. Cook, named a team captain Sunday for the second season in a row, will start at right guard for the third straight season, while Michael Maietti will return at center. Drinkwitz publicly lobbied for Maietti, who has started 45 college games between Missouri and Rutgers, to return for a fifth season, and he got his wish. “Mike’s just steady in everything that he does, in the meetings, on the football field,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s just steady. Emotionally consistent. You know what you’re going to get day in and day out.” The one interior spot that brought a bit of intrigue into camp, left guard, looks like it will go to Xavier Delgado. Delgado appeared in nine games last season, starting seven, but a nagging ankle injury slowed him during the latter half of the year. Luke Griffin performed solidly in his absence, but Delgado got the majority of the first-team reps during the team’s scrimmage on Thursday. He believes he’s in better shape both physically and mentally than a year ago. “I definitely feel a lot of improvement in my game, definitely my football IQ,” Delgado said. “Did a lot of good work in the offseason, the summer. Tried to maintain weight, tried not to get over 330. I’ve been maintaining at 328. I feel a lot more mobile.” The pecking order at the two tackle spots, meanwhile, remains undecided. The bookends of the line always figured to be an x-factor for Missouri’s offense this season; left tackle was a weakness for the Tigers a year ago, while the team has to replace Larry Borom, who left school early for the NFL Draft and was selected in the fifth round by the Chicago Bears, at right tackle. Of the four players vying for starting spots at tackle, Javon Foster has drawn the most praise of late. Foster spent last season backing up Borom at right tackle, but during the offseason, he’s transitioned to the left side of the line. Foster tasted game action last year, starting in place of an injured Borom during Missouri’s win at South Carolina. Since last season, Drinkwitz said Foster “came back as a completely different player.” “He’s definitely taken big strides this year with us, running with the ones,” Delgado said of Foster. “Just coming in every day, watching extra film with us. He’s just done everything right, he came into the offseason doing everything right, coming in, doing extra.” Foster’s primary competition for the left tackle spot is Zeke Powell, who started eight games at the position a season ago despite arriving on campus from Coffeyville Community College less than two months prior to the start of the season. Drinkwitz said Powell “has been battling his butt off,” but he missed practice Sunday and Monday due to injury.

Xavier Delgado (72) and Javon Foster (76) are both in the running for starting spots on the left side of the Missouri offensive line. (Liv Paggiarino)