After rumors circulated over the weekend that Missouri assistant head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach Marcus Johnson would leave the Tigers for Ryan Walters ' staff at Purdue, it became official on Tuesday when Purdue's football Twitter account officially welcomed Johnson as its new offensive line coach.

Johnson joined the Missouri staff in January 2020 and got to coach with Walters in 2020 in what would be his last season as the defensive coordinator for the Tigers.

Prior to Johnson joining the Tigers, he was coaching the offensive line at Duke (2016-17) and Mississippi State (2018-19). In May 2021, he would add assistant head coach and run game coordinator to his list of duties.

In Johnson's first season, running back Larry Rountree III would rush for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns before being drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. In that same draft, right tackle Larry Borom would be drafted in the fifth round.

In 2021, running back Tyler Badie would rush for a school record of 1,604 yards and 14 touchdowns before being drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

Last season, the Tigers had the nation's 64th-best rushing attack averaging 156.2 yards per game with running back Cody Schrader leading the team in rushing with 745 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Tigers would allow 27 sacks and ranked T-65th in the FBS in sacks allowed per game at 2.08. They'd also allow 101 tackles for loss and rank 122nd in tackles for loss allowed per game at 7.77.

Missouri would commit 101 penalties as a team with 38 of them (37%) being against the offensive line.