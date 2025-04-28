Between the Columns for Monday, April 28

It’s Monday morning, so it’s time for me to let you all know what’s been on my mind the past week. Today is going to be all NFL Draft thoughts.

NFL Draft Thoughts

1. Let’s run through some notes.

I had to take a lot of notes going through preparation for Thursday, I think you guys might find them as interesting as I do.

First off, Armand Membou makes 22 first-round picks in Mizzou history and Luther Burden makes 23 second-round picks.

Marcus Bryant was the 236th total Tiger draft pick, the 66th since the draft was restricted to seven rounds in 1994 (by the way, I am always shocked by how long the draft used to be), and the 17th of Eliah Drinkwitz’s tenure in Columbia.

The numbers are slightly disputed, but from what I can tell, 236 puts the Tigers in a tie for 37th in the country in most draft picks historically with Maryland and behind Cal at 249. Maryland had six this year, catching up with the Tigers. South Carolina, I believe, is next at 226.

Membou became the sixth Tiger offensive lineman taken in the first round and first since John Clay in 1987, all six have been offensive tackles, which makes sense, the value focus on the outer parts of the offensive line didn’t start with the movie The Blind Side.

Alongside Darius Robinson and Ennis Rakestraw last season, Membou and Burden make the first pair of picks in the top two rounds in consecutive years in program history. The Tigers had never had two players taken in the first or second round in consecutive years, ever. That one caught me off guard.

The Tigers have had at least one draft pick every year since 2005.

And, finally, Membou tied for the third highest draft pick in Mizzou history. Offensive tackle Russ Washington was taken fourth overall in 1968, defensive end Justin Smith was taken fourth overall in 2001 and Membou tied with defensive end Aldon Smith at No. 7 in 2011.

Alright, now the notes are out of the way, let’s talk some storylines.

2. The important one, what happened with Burden?