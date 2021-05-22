Auburn ends Mizzou's chance at the postseason

Game two of its crucial series against Auburn left Mizzou in a state of ultimate desperation. With a win, Mizzou’s postseason chances would stay alive. A loss would mean that Saturday’s game would be the last of the season. Though they got a great pitching performance from Seth Halvorsen, Mizzou suffered perhaps its most disappointing loss of the year in Friday’s 3-0 defeat.

Halvorsen made his team-high 14th start of the season and he was a huge bright spot. Mizzou needed a starter to go deep after Thursday’s 15-6 loss where its bullpen gave up 11 runs. Halvorsen was effective for much of the night, but Auburn was able to score early. In the top of the first, Torin Montgomery was charged with an error after a hard ground ball took a bad hop, resulting in Auburn’s first run. Tyler Miller scored the unearned run after a double, the first of just four hits given up by Halvorsen.

Auburn starter Richard Fitts entered the game with a 7.29 ERA in seven starts, but had his most impressive game of the year against a struggling Mizzou offense. Fitts was superb, retiring each of Mizzou’s first 14 batters. Joshua Day broke up the perfect game in the bottom of the fifth with a single to right field, representing the only baserunner against Fitts in the game. Fitts retired the last ten batters he faced on the night, and was pulled after the eighth inning.

“Fitts was a projected first round pick early in the year and he’s had his struggles, but he definitely found it tonight,” Mizzou manager Steve Bieser said. “He gave us fits. We only put a few balls in play with any authority against him and he definitely had our hitters off time.”

Fitts finished the game with eight scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, no walks and seven strikeouts on 112 pitches. Fitts (1-3) earned his first win of the year in a career-best effort.

Halvorsen was tremendous as well, but made a critical mistake in the fifth inning. Ryan Bliss, who is second in the SEC with a .366 batting average, got hold of a pitch with two outs for a two-run homer.

“Seth made the one mistake when he had two outs and hung a breaking ball to a very good hitter,” Bieser said. “When you do that, good hitters make you pay, but that was really the only mistake that he had all game.”