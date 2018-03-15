NASHVILLE — Every kid who grows up watching college basketball has that moment watching the NCAA Tournament, the one they’ll remember for the rest of their basketball careers and maybe their lives. Whether it’s a unthinkable upset in the Round of 64 or a buzzer-beater to won the national title, there’s a team or a player or even a single play that stands the test of time.

For Kassius Robertson, it’s Stephen Curry’s Davidson team.

For Jordan Geist, it was Gordon Hayward and his hometown Butler Bulldogs proving everyone wrong and advancing to the Final Four two years in a row.

But for Kevin Puryear and Jontay Porter, their most — or least — memorable NCAA moment was a little closer to home.

“Man, I wouldn’t say there’s a favorite, but my least favorite one was when Mizzou lost to Norfolk State (in 2012),” Porter said Thursday. “I was the biggest Mizzou fan that year, and then they lost. I literally cried. That was heartbreaking. I was at my house jumping up and down the whole time.

A loss that makes every true Tiger fan cringe — maybe the biggest upset in NCAA Tournament history was one that Missouri was on the wrong end of.

“2012,” Puryear said as his usual 100-watt smile disappeared from his face. “They lost to Norfolk State, arguably the biggest upset in college basketball history. That was not my favorite memory, but there’s been some good ones, too. The Elite Eight in 2008; there’s a lot of good stuff.”

Now, on the threshold of its return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013, Missouri has chance to add to "the good stuff." It’s a place that not one of the players who will be on the floor during Friday’s game, even the players who transferred in, has been in their careers.

Puryear, Geist, Reed Nikko, Brett Rau and the now-suspended Jordan Barnett never even made it past the second day of the SEC Tournament, although Puryear has some fond memories of this arena after his game-winning shot against Auburn last year actually got them to the second day.

Porter, his brother Michael and Jeremiah Tilmon all came to Missouri this year to change that.