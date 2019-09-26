A year later, with Porter gone from the program, Martin has a new plan for dealing with his second frontcourt spot: Eliminate it.

Of course, those plans were quickly derailed when Porter tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee in a preseason scrimmage, ending his season before it began. His absence left a hole at the power forward spot that head coach Cuonzo Martin and his staff struggled mightily to fill as the Tigers limped to a 15-17 record.

This time last year, as Missouri kicked off practices for the 2018-19 basketball season, all the buzz centered around the Tiger forwards. The sophomore tandem of Jontay Porter and Jeremiah Tilmon figured to be one of the biggest (with both players listed at 6-foot-10 or taller) and best frontcourt duos in the SEC.

Martin added that he considers true freshmen Kobe Brown and Tray Jackson guards, even though both have the size to bang on the low block, with Jackson listed at 6-foot-8, 215 pounds and Brown at 6-7, 240. His point was that, instead of having two players in the frontcourt, he plans to field lineups with at least four players at any given time who can bring the ball up the floor, operate from the perimeter and knock down a three-point shot.

“I think in most cases we’ll have four guards on the perimeter, and I think in most cases we’ll have four guys that can make shots from three,” Martin said. “And I think if you put (junior forward Mitchell Smith) at the five, you have five guys that can consistently make three-point shots. That just really spreads out the defense.”

Martin’s personnel would seem to lend itself to his pace-and-space vision. With junior guard Dru Smith eligible to play this season after he sat out last year following his transfer from Evansville and Mark Smith set to return from a foot injury that cost him the second half of last season, Missouri’s backcourt should be deep. Both Smiths, Xavier Pinson, Torrence Watson and Javon Pickett all have college starting experience, and Martin praised freshman Mario McKinney Wednesday, saying he’s already shown a better shooting stroke than Martin expected. Martin hopes the wealth of options will allow him to mirror Florida State and head coach Leonard Hamilton, whose system Martin has spoken highly of since the Seminoles beat the Tigers in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

“Florida State, they can go nine, 10, sometimes 11 guys, and they just wear you down late in games,” Martin said. “I think we have the personnel to go nine, maybe 10.”

Martin’s players agreed that the backcourt depth will be a luxury, one they didn’t have last season. After Smith underwent season-ending surgery, the team’s regular rotation at the one through three positions consisted of four scholarship players, three of whom were true freshmen.

“I felt like at some point we kind of got a little banged up (last year),” Pickett said. “Being this deep, I feel like a lot more people are going to feel like they can play a little harder because they know that they’re going to have someone else coming in for them.”

The headliner of the Tiger backcourt figures to be Dru Smith, who has earned rave reviews from the coaching staff since he arrived on campus more than a year ago. Dru Smith is expected to start at the point guard spot vacated by senior Jordan Geist. Martin and his players were all effusive in their praise of Dru Smith Wednesday, especially his versatility.

“If he led us in scoring, I wouldn’t be surprised. If he’s fifth in scoring, I wouldn’t be surprised,” Martin said. “Just because he does so many other things, and I think that’s where his value is. He’s a complete basketball player. Can make the three-point shot, very intelligent player. At 6-3, 6-4, strong, can guard the four positions, can make the right play, makes the right decisions, makes big shots, can get to the rim.”

“He can finish through contact with either hand,” said Tilmon, who previously called Dru Smith the best distributor he’s ever played with. “It will be like some stuff you think he’s about to miss, but he finishes so accurately. And then you can’t leave him open because he’s going to shoot the ball.”

Pinson figures to rotate in at the point guard position as well, though Martin said not to discount the possibility of the two playing together. Martin praised Pinson, who often yo-yoed between making highlight reel plays and frustrating turnovers as a freshman, for his maturation during the offseason. His role could expand as a sophomore.

“Just the accountability of doing your job as a point guard, understanding what it means for everybody to get involved,” Martin said of Pinson’s improvement. “Almost like you’re the last guy to eat. And his last five days, he’s probably been as good as I’ve seen him these last five days, and really, he’s probably taken maybe two or three shots.”