Badie leaves no doubts he can be 'bell horse' back

Central Michigan had life left. It had just lost possession on downs, but the fat lady wasn’t singing. The Chippewas still had three timeouts, and Missouri was on its own 11-yard line. But CMU’s fingers slowly uncrossed as it watched Missouri running back Tyler Badie rush for a career-long 69-yard burst to cap off a career night. The play felt fitting after Badie had come through as Missouri’s most trusted player throughout the game. It also sealed a 34-24 win in the Tigers’ season opener. Asked about the clutch run, Badie was more upset he got caught than glad he helped secure the victory. “The one I got caught?” Badie replied, laughing. “Man, I was tired. The thing is, that's one of the things I'm gonna regret for a long time, and I just feel like there's a lot of different things I could have done on the play. I knew I was playing the game. I could have gotten down, ran out of bounds. Just, you know what happens when you get tired. You just kind of lose that mental focus, so I just feel like I need to focus up and just be there for my team. You know, later down the road, we got a lot of SEC games coming up and I need to be smarter to be able to be prepared for situations like that.”

Tyler Badie turned 28 touches into 243 total yards — both career highs — and two touchdowns as Missouri beat Central Michigan for a season-opening win. (Denny Medley/USA Today)

Anyone who watched the game Badie played would be forced to search far and wide to conjure the regret he spoke of. Whenever Missouri struggled to find offense, he seemingly broke through for a positive play. Badie delivered when necessary all night long, amounting to a whopping 243 total yards through a career-high 28 touches, and punching in two touchdowns along the way. The senior running back’s 203 rushing yards on 25 carries were the most by a Missouri player since Larry Rountree III ran for 204 yards in the 2018 Liberty Bowl. Only 11 other players in school history have run for 200 yards in a single game. Badie’s rushing total Saturday nearly surpassed his season total of 242 yards on 48 carries in ten games last season. Time and time again this offseason, Badie was forced to listen to questions about the fate of Missouri’s backfield after Rountree’s departure for the NFL. The disappearance of the consistency that Rountree provided through his four seasons were gone in the wind. At one point in the first half, Rountree’s blue and white Los Angeles Chargers uniform lit up the video board in Faurot Field. Badie was once again reminded of the shoes he had to fill. And while some figured that the backfield touches in the wake of Rountree’s position would be dispersed evenly between Badie and sophomore Elijah Young, Badie showed he might not need much help carrying the load. “I'm always very confident in myself and what I can do,” Badie said. “Just like I said before, Larry was the bellhorse back. … So, usually I'm used to getting five, 10 touches a game. Looking on the stat sheet...Twenty-five? Is that what it say? I wasn’t really used to that so it's definitely good to get my feet wet early, and just keep it going throughout the season.”