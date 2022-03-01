Baker tasked with marrying old to new as Mizzou DC

When Blake Baker arrived at Missouri in late January, heading the Tiger defense wasn’t on his radar. Baker, who had spent last season coaching linebackers at LSU, was hired by Eli Drinkwitz to replace Charlie Harbison as the team’s safeties coach. He spoke with former defensive coordinator Steve Wilks prior to being hired and met with Wilks several times afterward about his role within Wilks’ defense. But when Wilks left to return to the Carolina Panthers’ staff on Feb. 9, Baker quickly became the most likely successor. Sure enough, Missouri officially announced him as its new defensive coordinator on Friday. Now, Baker’s job is to marry Wilks’ scheme with the defense he ran during his six seasons as a defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech and Miami, to try to keep a Missouri defense that will have its third coordinator in as many seasons from starting from square one again in 2022. “We’re trying to carry over as much of the calls and style of defense that we can,” Drinkwitz said last week. “Obviously any defensive coordinator has a different fingerprint that they’ll put on it. … But we wanted to try to keep the terminology as similar as we can.”

After initially being hired to coach Missouri's safeties in January, Blake Baker has been promoted to defensive coordinator. (Julie Boudwin)

From Drinkwitz to his assistant coaches on the defensive side of the ball to players, just about everyone at Missouri has harped on the importance of carrying some of what the Tigers did last season over to this year on the defensive side of the ball. The team felt like the transition from Ryan Walters’ defense to Wilks’ more complex scheme played a part in its disastrous start last year. Through its first seven games, Missouri ranked last nationally in run defense and had surrendered 37.1 points per game. The unit performed better down the stretch, and players felt like gaining comfort within the scheme had a lot to do with that. “With coach Wilks we had to learn a lot of new things,” defensive tackle Darius Robinson said. “I feel like that was probably the reason why we were struggling at the beginning. “I told (Drinkwitz) that was something that was very important to me, that we do try to keep things a little bit similar,” added safety Martez Manuel. As a result, Baker has made it a priority to try to find ways to keep the learning curve as flat as possible during spring practices. He didn’t talk schematic specifics Monday, his first time speaking with reporters since arriving at Missouri, but he’s expected to run a similar base defense to Wilks’ 4-2-5 formation. So far, his primary focus has been on adapting to Missouri’s terminology. “I don’t know exactly what we’ll be from a schematic standpoint,” Baker said. “I do think as much as we can group things in so that not every guy on defense is learning a new word. It’s easier for me to adapt to a word than 100 or 50 guys learning the new word.” To help bring Wilks’ and Baker’s defenses together, Drinkwitz promoted linebackers coach DJ Smith to co-defensive coordinator. Baker will call the defensive plays on game days, but Smith will help with game-planning and implementing the scheme. Baker called Smith “a tremendous help” in helping bridge the gap between what Baker wants to do and what Missouri did last season. Defensive tackles coach Al Davis said Baker has relied on not just Smith but Davis, who was also on the staff last season, to help make the transition as smooth as possible for his players. “I think he’s doing the best job he could possibly be doing to marry things that he wants to do and is doing to the things that we have already,” Davis said. “Making it feel more comfortable for the kids that were here already. … When it’s not a smooth transition then those kids are going to play slow. They’re going to feel like they’re confused and they don’t know what they’re doing. But because there’s a lot of similarities on what we’re doing, it’s making it a very smooth transition.”

Missouri linebackers coach DJ Smith has been promoted to co-defensive coordinator. (Gabe DeArmond)