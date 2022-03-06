Baseball finishes off sweep to continue hot start

Mizzou came into Sunday’s game looking for a sweep of the Tarleton State Texans to open its home schedule. After a 6-5 win on Friday and a 9-1 win on Saturday, the Tigers kept it rolling with an 11-6 win to conclude the series and move to 9-1 on the season. The bats got hot early as Mizzou scored 11 runs in the first three innings and never looked back. The Texans pitching struggled throughout the day, walking 10 batters and only striking out seven. Junior Torin Montgomery finished with one hit, one run, and three RBI for the Tigers. Senior catcher Mike Coletta had two hits, two RBI, and walked twice. "Really good job by the group here of being able to come out and secure this weekend," head coach Steve Bieser said. "It's never easy to do that. Very proud of the way we attacked, especially early, and the way offensively we were really locked in.” Austin Marozas made his Mizzou on the mound as the starter. The Charlotte transfer only saw one inning of action but he showed flashes, striking out one batter. Two walks and a single, however, knocked in an early run for Tarleton State. Mizzou answered promptly in the bottom of the first inning. Josh Day led off and took four balls to earn a base. Nander De Sedas belted a shot into left field that ended up stuck in the fence, putting runners on second and third. A sacrifice fly from Luke Mann scored the first run for Missouri, and three of the next four batters all singled to drive in runs. Missouri led 3-1 after one inning.

