Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-20 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Beckner brings new look, newfound leadership into senior season

Mitchell Forde • PowerMizzou.com
@mitchell4d
Staff

ATLANTA — Terry Beckner Jr. looks different.Linebacker Terez Hall realized that recently, while watching film from Missouri’s 2015 loss to Mississippi State. Hall said Beckner, then a freshman, loo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}