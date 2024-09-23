Between the hashes: Revisiting Mizzou's 30-27 win over Vanderbilt

Overall, the Tigers did some great things, some good things and some things they need to correct going forward. So, let's talk about what went well, what went wrong and everything in between.

There are some things the Tigers can be happy about like the running game. However, several things didn't go so well.

What went well: The run game can still help the Tigers move the ball.

What's been a saving grace for Missouri in the last two games is the run game. Particularly running back Nate Noel (we will talk about him later). Mizzou has been trying to fix the deep passing game and find its overall rhythm passing the ball and when it hasn't been able to make something shake, the run game has been a big help. The Tigers average 206.5 rushing yards per game, best for the sixth-most in the Southeastern Conference.

What went wrong: The offensive line struggled mightily. The unit gave up three sacks, eight tackles for loss and quarterback Brady Cook was under constant pressure. Sure the group helped the team rush for 216 yards, but a lot of that was on Noel making plays happen than this unit having a super stellar day.

The defense had blown coverage again to give up a 65-yard touchdown on the second possession of the game. If you go back to last week, Mizzou gave up three blown coverage touchdowns in that game and then had one to start the Vandy game. The defense has played well this season and played well on Saturday but the bad plays are really bad.

Blake Craig was 4-of-4 in Week 3 and named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week. In Week 4, he went 3-of-6 with three misses inside of 50 yards. That can't happen. He made a field goal from 54 yards and he made the game-winning 37-yard field goal in double overtime but it was a rough outing.

What the turning point was: In this back-and-forth game there were a lot of turning points so let's focus on two.

First, the poor handling of the final two minutes of the first half. Eli Drinkwitz's clock and game management pretty much gifted Vandy three points. Vandy had no business going into halftime up three points and ultimately that's why the game went into overtime.

Secondly, Craig had to make a field goal in double overtime after missing his two previous kicks and he did. He struggled throughout the game but because he made his field goal it put pressure on Vandy to make its kick and obviously the Commodores didn't.

What to be hopeful for: Still finding ways to win. For as bad as Mizzou played, what shouldn't be lost in it is it still had to find a way to be victorious. It's one thing to play bad and lose, but if you play bad and win then you have an idea of what your floor is. Can Mizzou keep playing badly and expect to win? No. But if you haven't been playing your best ball a quarter of the way through the season and you still have a zero in the loss column,, you’re in a good spot.

What to be concerned about: A little bit of everything except the running game.

Cook needs to figure it out. Whatever "it" is he needs to find it. He looked hesitant and uncomfortable in the pocket and some of his passes were really off-target. In the run game, he looked slow. The team doesn't have to worry about the run game from the running backs. The quarterback run game is another issue.

The receivers are all right, but they keep being talked about as one of the best-receiving groups in the nation, but they're not getting open like that. Now, they can only do so much. They're reliant on the quarterback and the offensive line, but still.

The offensive line needs to stop committing penalties and when it figures that out, it he unit to stop getting bullied in pass protection. Every week it's one or the other. They have to be able to block efficiently without committing penalties.

The tight end group has been a non-factor. Brett Norfleet isn't 100% that's clear, but he's not adding much in the passing game and he's supposed to be taking the next step. If this team wants the offense to get to the next level he has to be more of a factor as the season goes along. Three catches for 11 yards isn’t going to be enough.

The secondary has to stop allowing big touchdown plays. You can't allow four straight touchdowns across two games and each of them be on blown coverages.

The coaching has to be better and Drinkwitz has admitted that himself. The team commits way too many penalties and that's a discipline issue. Then, the clock and game management have to be better. The coach can't be handing teams free points.

Player(s) of the game: Nate Noel

The former Appalachian State running back had 24 carries for a career-high 199 yards. Besides the win, Noel was the best thing about the team on Saturday. According to PFF College, Noel had 91 yards after contact, which means a little less than half of his yardage was him just staying on his feet.