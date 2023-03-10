PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-10 05:22:11 -0600') }}
football
BIG DEAL: Save 50% off a new annual subscription
PowerMizzou.com Staff
Staff
It might be the busiest time of the year in Mizzou sports, which means you probably need help keeping up with everything that's going on. And now you can do it for half price.
For a limited time, you can
save 50% off the first year of a new annual subscription simply by signing up with promo code MIZZOU50.
Not sure if you're ready to take the plunge? Here's what you're missing out on:
*
In-person coverage and postgame live shows of every Mizzou basketball game in the postseason.
*
Daily coverage of spring football.
*Early access to
weekly podcasts with Mizzou athletes.
*Access to our
premium message board, where the most die-hard Mizzou fans go to talk about the Tigers every day.
*Regular features like
the mailbag and ten thoughts for Monday morning with insight, analysis and opinions on the Tigers.
*Daily coverage of Tiger recruiting, both in
football and hoops.
*Regular
coverage of Mizzou's spring sports.
And now you can get it for less than $50 for a full year!
Click here to save 50% on your first year of premium access.
This offer will last for a limited time. If you wait, you might miss out. So get started today and get access to the best Mizzou coverage you can find for less than $5 a month.
You can be the authority among your friends, the one everybody comes to to find out what's going on. And for a limited time, you can do it for about what it costs you to buy that fancy coffee on your way to the office every day. Don't miss out,
get your new annual subscription started today.
