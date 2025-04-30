Biggest SEC losses in basketball portal

(Photo by Scott Wachter - USA TODAY Sports)

Now that the basketball portal has closed, let’s take a look at a handful of the biggest losses and additions for SEC teams the past month. Let’s start with the losses, I’ll post the additions later today.

Chad Baker-Mazara leaves Auburn for USC

Considering Auburn was only going to return one starter from last year’s overall No. 1 seed team, losing that one starter has to be one of the biggest departures for any team this portal cycle. I struggled to weigh the difference between losing a guy for one year versus losing the longer-term potential of a younger player. I decided to go more with what I think will affect a team most in the coming season and there’s a tough argument that Baker-Mazara leaving doesn’t leave Auburn in a significantly worse spot than if there had been any amount of starting continuity from last year to next year. He’s not the absolute most productive player on this list after posting 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and just more than 2.6 assists per game, but the experience he brings pushes him over the edge for me.

Boogie Fland leaves Arkansas

Arkansas is probably going to be fine, there wasn’t a ton of expectation Fland would stick around for next season, especially since he’s still actively considering the draft instead of the portal, but he’s one of the best college players in the country and one of the best remaining in the portal. I’m interested to see how those decisions play out for him as he still doesn’t have a team, but will any team agree to feed him a ton of NIL money if he might just leave the roster in a few weeks if he’s drafted high enough? Or would teams hold off on filling out their rosters if he decides he wants to stick in college for another year in a week or two? It’s an interesting situation that I’m looking forward to seeing the fallout of, but if he does stay in college, he’s going to be a huge addition for whatever team brings him in.

Derrion Reid leaves Alabama for Oklahoma

This one goes a little bit against my explanation with Baker-Mazara, Reid didn’t play an enormous role for Alabama last season and the Tide will likely be fine without him, but the five-star who was just outside the top 15 of all prospects in the country coming out of high school is a big loss for a team trying to sustain success over the long term. Add on that he committed within the conference this week and it just adds insult to injury. I was thinking he was going to have to wait like Fland since he's projected pretty high in the draft. I'm interested by Oklahoma's decision making and whether their fully expecting to have him around next season or they brought him in because he'd be a great addition, but are holding onto some expectation that he will still head to the NBA in a few weeks.

South Carolina loses Nick Pringle to Arkansas

Something I did decide to weigh heavily here was losing a key player to a conference foe. South Carolina was already pretty bad last year, losing their second best player to another SEC team isn’t a recipe for success going forward. There’s a lot of turnover this offseason in the other Columbia, so there’s no telling right now whether the Gamecocks got better or worse this offseason, but losing a productive big man with a lot of experience certainly doesn’t help.

Michael Nwoko goes from Mississippi State to LSU