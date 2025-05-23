Tamar Bates talks pre-draft process

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff - USA TODAY Sports)

Former Mizzou guard Tamar Bates spoke with the media Thursday after a workout with the Golden State Warriors. Bates said it was his third workout for a team, following sessions for the Sacramento Kings and the Utah Jazz. Here’s what he had to say.

When asked how he sees himself fitting in the Warriors' system

Bates: “I mean, the way that we played at Missouri was pretty similar to how the Warriors play. I mean, it’s pretty, it’s a free-flowing offense, you know. … It was just playing off of concepts, making reads, cutting, screening and obviously running the floor, trying to play fast in transition. I fit the way that the Warriors play really well from a guard standpoint, just being able to play off the ball and being somebody that can just play around Steph (Curry), Draymond (Green), Jimmy (Butler), just help facilitate for them and just being complimentary to them.”

When asked what the pre-draft process has been like for him

Bates: ”It’s been amazing and it’s been a blessing, for sure, just because a lot of guys, you know, wish to be in this position and even some of my peers that I played with are going to be here soon. So I’m just glad that, you know, I’m able to go through it. … I’m just blessed, I’m grateful, extremely grateful.”

When asked how his time at Mizzou prepared him for this process

Bates: “I think, simply put, my time at Missouri has prepared me for where I’m at now based off what Coach (Dennis) Gates says literally every day, just to give your vest best and that’s how I’ve carried myself throughout my time at Missouri and that’s how I’ve carried myself throughout this process. And a lot of teams have taken notice of that and it’s helped me a lot in this process, especially being able to do all of the things and play at all the events that I have been able to throughout this pre-draft process. So, I’m more than prepared for the pre-draft process and for the NBA just because of where I played my last two years.”

When asked what impression he wants to leave with teams after workouts

Bates: “I want them to walk away with them realizing whether it was from the first time meeting me in the interview or is the first time seeing me on the court, that I’m an everyday guy. They’re gonna get the same thing from me every time they see me. I have a tremendous amount of energy every time I play. I’m gonna motivate my teammates, I’m gonna communicate at a high level, I’m gonna shoot the blood out the ball, I’m gonna guard and, I mean, just gonna be myself and play with a smile on my face. And I want them to walk away just knowing I’m somebody that they would really enjoy having around the facility.”

When asked about getting the chance to go to the combine

Bates: “I wasn’t even in my room when the call came in telling me that I was getting called up. My mom and Leilani (Bates’ daughter) were in my room and they answered the door and my mom thought they were pranking me. And I came upstairs because I was going down to the lobby to grab my food, so I was kind of taken aback a little bit, but I kind of assumed that I was going to get the call up … I was just filled with a lot of positive emotions at that time and I was glad.”

When asked about staying connected to Mizzou

Bates: “I talked to my teammates here, I was on the phone with Ant Robinson (Wednesday), all the young guys, Trent Burns, T.O. (Barrett), even the guys that transferred, Peyton (Marshall) and Marcus (Allen). It’s like, obviously I talk to Mark (Mitchell) all the time. So we were all texting the group chat (Wednesday) night during the Pacers, Knicks game. … I make sure I stay connected to the people that helped me get to where I am, Coach Gates, Coach CY (Young), just was on a zoom with them before I flew down here. So it’s been easy for me to stay connected … we don’t just say family for no reason.”