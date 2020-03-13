News More News
Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

The SEC put a stop to all recruiting for the time being. So what does that mean for the process, the coaches and the prospects? We take a look in The Chamber.

While in-person recruiting can't happen right now, recruiting will continue. We've got some notes on prospects Mizzou is looking at in addition to the big picture recruiting analysis inside The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com.

