PowerMizzou - Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

As recruiting continues to have more questions than answers across the country, where do the numbers stand for the Tigers? We've got an update in The Chamber.

Will a coaching change have an impact on recruiting? What's the latest with some of Mizzou's top 2022 targets? Read about it in The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, get your premium membership started today.