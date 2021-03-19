 PowerMizzou - Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber
Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

The spring game is set for Saturday and Mizzou could have a few more prospects coming to Columbia to get a look at the team. Who will be in town? Find out in The Chamber.

This week's recruiting report has a lot more than just weekend visitors. Is Mizzou making progress with an in-state four-star? Could a former Missouri product be headed back to the state through the transfer portal? All that and more inside The Chamber.

