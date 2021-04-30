PowerMizzou - Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber
Recruits are lining up visits and we've got updates on some who will make trips to Columbia. And transfers continue to make news, including a big-time former in-state target. We've got the latest Tiger recruiting news inside The Chamber.
We're spending the spring checking in with some of the top in-state players for the 2022 and 2023 classes. Find out who we've seen this week and get the latest news on their recruitments in The Chamber.
The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for your premium subscription today!
Sign up today and get all the news with a premium subscription.
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage