Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber
The dead period will come to a close this weekend and visits to campus will begin again next week. Who's going to be in Columbia? Check out The Chamber for the answers.
We're also monitoring the size and numbers in the 2022 class. How many more spots does Mizzou have and when will they fill up? The Chamber tells you what to expect.
The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for your premium subscription today!
Nothing says local like Billiards on Broadway! Billiards has reopened the dining room and is also still providing curbside pickup service of their menu plus beer, cider and seltzer for customers daily. Stop in or call 573-449-0116 to place your order today. Click on the picture above for a special offer on your next order.
Also make sure to mark your calendars for Wednesday night at 6 p.m., our second of three Meet the Tigers nights at Billiards. Come hang out with some of Mizzou's St. Louis standouts (Jalani Williams, Tyler Macon, Mekhi Wingo and Ja'Mori Maclin) and bring your friends and family to any or all of the three events next week.
Sign up today and get all the news with a premium subscription.
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage