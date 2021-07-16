PowerMizzou presents Meet the Tigers Week

Fall camp opens up the first week of August and excitement among Mizzou fans is higher than it's been in years. But PowerMizzou.com is giving Tiger fans an opportunity to get a jump start on the 2021 preseason.

The week of July 26th, in cooperation with three local restaurants, we will host three different "Meet the Tigers" nights for Mizzou fans. These nights will be an opportunity for Tiger fans to meet select Tiger players and other Tiger fans as well as PowerMizzou.com staff, all while having a meal at one of our downtown Columbia favorites.

Each program will be held from 6:00-8:00. The players and PowerMizzou.com staff will be on location for the duration of the event, although fans are welcome to come and go during those two hours. Here is the schedule (all players listed have confirmed their intention to appear, though changes may need to be made based on schedules as the dates approach):





Monday, July 26th

Seoul Taco

1020 E. Broadway

Players scheduled to appear: QB Connor Bazelak, DT Darius Robinson, DT Realus George, DL Trajan Jeffcoat





Wednesday, July 28th

Billiards on Broadway

514 E. Broadway

Players scheduled to appear: QB Tyler Macon, DB Jalani Williams, WR Ja'Mori Maclin, DL Mekhi Wingo





Thursday, July 29th

Addison's

709 Cherry St.

Players scheduled to appear: DB Martez Manuel, DB Ennis Rakestraw, DT Kobie Whiteside





We are working with each restaurant to offer exclusive specials to attendees the night of the event. Players will be available to talk with fans, take pictures and sign autographs for the duration of the event. Tiger fans of all ages are welcome so please bring your kids to meet their favorite Tigers. Get geared up for the start of the 2021 season with PowerMizzou.com and some of the players you'll be cheering on the field come September 4th.

We will update this story with any pertinent information as the dates approach.