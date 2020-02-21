The Class of 2021 has taken center stage and teams across the country are sending out offers and jockeying for early position. Find out where Mizzou stands with some of its prime targets in this edition of The Chamber.

We've also got the latest on how the lone Power Five coaching opening could impact Mizzou. Get that and the latest recruiting notes in The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the news you need to know right here. If not, get your subscription started today!

