The trajectory of the Missouri women’s basketball changed when hometown hero Sophie Cunningham officially signed with Missouri in 2015. Cunningham, ranked 28th in ESPN’s 2015 HoopGurlz Recruiting rankings, was the first top 100 recruit of the decade.

Cunningham was a game changer for Coach Robin Pingeton and the program.

Fast forward three years and Missouri has landed its second program changing guard, dethroning Cunningham as the Tigers' highest rated recruit. ESPN’s No. 8 ranked player, Aijha Blackwell, verbally committed to the Tigers via Twitter on Monday night.

The 6-foot-1 guard out of Whitfield School in St. Louis chose Missouri over Kansas and Louisville.