Know your foe: Tennessee

I got a chance to ask Ryan Sylvia, the assistant managing editor of VolReport, some questions ahead of the Tigers' matchup with the Volunteers today. Here are his answers.

(Photo by Randy Sartin - USA TODAY Sports)

Kyle: Tennessee had stumbled a little before its most recent matchup. Did you see anything specific leading to three losses in four games or was it just a product of the daunting SEC schedule?

Ryan: Part of it is just playing tough teams. All three losses were to ranked opponents but the only one that felt excusable was the loss on the road at Auburn. In the case of the road trip to Vanderbilt and at home against Kentucky, there was plenty of frustration about how the team performed. The biggest factor has been a lack of a consistent offense. Tennessee has struggled to get into any sort of offensive rhythm which has kept opposing teams in games even when the Vols' elite defense has shown up. It's been a rough patch for guys like Chaz Lanier who helped carry the load in out-of-conference play, but despite missing Zakai Zeigler against Florida, it seemed some of these pieces got back into their flow. If the Vols can figure out how to consistently get the looks they want, they're going to be really, really tough to beat. If it's another grueling game on that end, the door is left open.

Kyle: Then the Vols bounced back with a revenge win against Florida without Zakai Zeigler or Igor Milicic. It looked like a pretty muddy game, what was different about that one from when the teams matched up earlier in the season?

Ryan: That's a good question. I think part of it was motivation. Jamai Mashack talked about how they took the first loss personally and rallied around not having Zeigler or Milicic with them. The defense really stepped up in that one, holding Florida to by far its lowest output of the year. The offense also took a step in the right direction, though. Chaz Lanier found his stroke from range and the posts were a presence that Florida had a tough time matching for parts of the game. It wasn't necessarily a complete overhaul of a game plan, though. Sometimes, shots just fall and bounces go your way. I think we saw the two extremes of that in the two games UT and UF have played.

Kyle: On the topic of Zeigler and Milicic, do you expect them to play Wednesday? And do you think the rotation stays at seven players if they don't?

Ryan: They should both be back. Zeigler has already said he intends to play in the game (as of Monday). He really wanted to play against Florida, but I think it was a long-term decision with so much meaningful basketball left to be played. Milicic was sick, so you'd think he'll be in good enough shape with some time off to get ready to play. I'd expect the old starting five with Zeigler and Milicic back in the lineup and an eight-man rotation that could possibly see fresman Bishop Boswell play for a spurt to make it nine.

Kyle: What do you think this game will look like? Do you have a score prediction?

Ryan: I think Tennessee is going to drag this one into the mud like it has with most of its games this year. The Vols have the best defense in the country for my money and have already proven they can make it difficult for any offense after what that side of the ball did against both Auburn and Florida. However, Missouri could always come out and hit tough shots like Kentucky did with the Tigers plenty capable of putting up a bunch of point on anyone. I'll take Tennessee's chances to pull one out, 64-56, though. Kyle: I'll also take Tennessee, 67-63.