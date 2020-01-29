Like a lot of people, when Aijha Blackwell first heard the news, she thought it was fake. When it was confirmed just minutes before Missouri tipped off against Texas A&M Sunday afternoon, she broke down in tears. Even after the Tigers 72-53 loss, she remained so shaken that coaches and teammates felt compelled to check in on her. And when Missouri’s team bus pulled back in to Columbia Sunday night, as the world was only just beginning to grapple with the mortality of Kobe Bryant, Blackwell left the team and ventured to Columbia’s North 10th Street, where the Tigers’ freshman guard found her own way to grieve and honor her basketball hero sitting in a chair inside Iron Tiger Tattoo. On Wednesday, the ink spelling out the phrase “Mamba Mentality”, along with the NBA legend’s iconic “Mamba” logo was still fresh on Blackwell’s right arm, as were the emotions Missouri’s 19-year old star felt as she became choked up trying to explain what Bryant and his legacy meant to her. “He was everything for me,” Blackwell said. “Everything from throwing trash in the garbage can to me on the court. He just meant everything. He was an inspiration. The passion he had. I don’t think a lot of girls play with that much passion. I tried to be different. He was just so different. I just tried to mimic that in every way. "On Sunday, I was just trying to think of what I could do that would mean something to me and what could connect me to him forever.”

Forever will mimic your passion and determination for the game. You’ve taught me to simply never be scared of anything or anyone. Man my mind is gone.. Heart is heavy and I promise I will forever have a “MAMBA MENTALITY” every time I touch that floor 💜🖤 #ripgigi pic.twitter.com/MDWbvqWLUM — Aijha Blackwell (@AijhaAnniece) January 27, 2020

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year old daughter Gianna, died alongside seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California Sunday morning. The tragic accident left behind several families and left the world stunned as one of its brightest celebrities was cut down with so much left to give. As Blackwell put it Wednesday, and as many have in the days since the NBA lost one of its most influential stars, it was surreal. For Blackwell, a St. Louis native who grew up in a city without an NBA team, Bryant was a constant on her TV growing up. While she developed her game, she latched on to the five-time NBA champion early, emulating his game and his drive and his intensity on the court. No one played as hard as he did. She wanted to be the same. Blackwell remembers watching Bryant win his back-to-back NBA titles in 2009 and 2010. She remembers watching him score 81 points on the Toronto Raptors in 2006 and watching the man they called “Black Mamba” in countless NBA All-Star games, too. But her favorite memory of Bryant wasn’t something she saw live. It’s a video — she doesn’t know from when — of Bryant taking on Michael Jordan and seeing the fearlessness in his eyes and in the way he challenged the NBA legend. That’s what she wanted to do on the basketball court, too. “As a kid, I watched him and the way he moved, the way he played, the passion he played with. It was unmatched and like no other,” Blackwell said. “He wasn’t scared of anyone even if it was Michael Jordan. He wasn’t scared. That’s what I wanted to be.”

Bryant and his 13-year old daughter were two of the nine victims of a helicopter crash on Sunday (AP Images)