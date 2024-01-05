Baker is a graduate of Tulane and his wife played soccer at LSU. He spent one year as the Tigers' linebackers coach in 2020, but was not retained by Brian Kelly when Kelly came to Baton Rouge from Notre Dame. Two years later, Kelly is bringing Baker back to replace Matt House who was let go along with three other defensive assistants on Wednesday morning.

Despite signing a contract extension just two weeks ago, defensive coordinator Blake Baker is leaving Mizzou after two seasons for the same position at LSU, a source has confirmed to PowerMizzou.com . The news is being reported by multiple outlets.

Sources told PowerMizzou.com that Baker's recently signed contract was for three years and an average of $2 million per year. He would have been paid $1.9 million in 2024, which would have tied him for the fifth-highest paid assistant coach in college football. The contract called for a $100,000 raise in each season, meaning he would have made $2.1 million in the final year of the deal in 2026. The only number that matters now is the buyout LSU will owe Missouri for hiring him, which sources said is $950,000..

"A lot of it honestly has to do with my happiness and my family's happiness in Columbia," Baker said of his decision to stay prior to the Cotton Bowl. "There were some possible other opportunities out there, but Coach Drink is a phenomenal guy to work for. He's first class in everything that he does. And really, I feel like we have unfinished business still here at Mizzou.

"So, all in all, I never really considered going anywhere else. To me, I kind of said the same thing last year, when I signed the contract (extension), essentially it was a no-brainer. And I'm really happy to be able to do that."

Two weeks later, he's gone.

Missouri finished 34th in the country in total defense in both of Baker's seasons at Mizzou. That came on the heels of a Tiger defense that was No. 106 nationally in Steve Wilks' lone year as a coordinator in 2021.

The Tigers finished 25th in scoring defense this year, allowing just 20.8 points per game. That included holding the Buckeyes to just a field goal in the bowl game and also holding Tennessee to seven points, the lowest ever produced by a Josh Heupel team.

PowerMizzou.com will explore the options to replace Baker soon. Current co-defensive coordinator D.J. Smith is likely to be among the top pool of candidates.