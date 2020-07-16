PowerMizzou - Blowin' Smoke Presented by Weston Tobacco

What's more fun than us giving you a chance to mock us every single week? In our new feature, Blowin' Smoke presented by Weston Tobacco, we will do that each and every Thursday. Gabe DeArmond and Mitchell Forde will make five predictions almost sure to go wrong every week in this space. These will range from big games to big picture predictions with a bit of the comedic and absurd mixed in most weeks as well.

1) Most likely: Fall football, spring football, no football?

Mitchell: It's kind of strange. I spend way too much time every day thinking about this but I still don't know what to think. That's probably because deep down I recognize that we're not likely to have football in the fall, but I want it to happen so badly that I can't let myself admit that. Also, I've been hearing others say for so long schools absolutely have to try to find some way to at least start a season that it feels weird now to think that might not happen. If I'm being totally honest, no football is probably most likely. But I'm still holding out hope for the fall for as long as I can. Gabe: At this point, I'm going spring. I don't see how they can get their ducks in a row soon enough to play in the fall (again, this is not what SHOULD happen, but what I think WILL happen). But they simply can't afford to not play. If they don't play football this year at all, a ton of sports go away and a lot of athletic departments shut the doors. Spring football isn't ideal, but it's better than no football (with the added bonus of not having to watch ACTUAL spring football which is terrible in every way).

2) Does Tiger Woods make the cut this weekend?

Gabe: I think he'll make the cut. I don't think he'll really contend. I've always liked watching golf, but I've watched a lot more of these random tournaments than I normally would. And I'm definitely watching this week. Mitchell: It might be smart to bet on him not making the cut just because I'm sure he'll be pretty rusty, but I'm not in the business of betting against Tiger Woods. He's probably been maniacally preparing for this one tournament for like five months. Plus, I would like him to be in contention for my own entertainment. So I say yes.

3) An NBA player has to quarantine for because he left the bubble to pick up a food delivery. What fast food is worth it to you to have to quarantine for two weeks and put your paycheck at risk?

Mitchell: Honestly none. I'm not a very picky eater, for starters, and if I'm going to lose that kind of money based on one meal, it probably needs to be like a surf and turf from some five-star steakhouse. However, the closest any fast food place could come to make me do that would probably be Whataburger, almost solely because I don't get to eat it very often. And I'm getting one of everything, because if I have to be locked down for two weeks it better be worth it: A patty melt, a buffalo chicken tender sandwich, a honey butter chicken biscuit, fries with spicy ketchup and a large shake. Gabe: Yeah, I mean the real answer is obviously nothing. There have been some times where I'd have done it for something as bad as a bean burrito from Taco Bell, but at this point, I can't imagine a fast food item that's worth being in quarantine for another two weeks.

4) IF football season doesn't happen, what's the best approach on eligibility?

Mitchell: I think you have to say it counts as a year for everyone. If players hadn't already used their redshirt, they can use it for that season, but there's no way you can just give everyone another year of eligibility. We've talked about this a bit before. It would be terrible for those players who lost out on a season, especially seniors, but if you give everyone another year, you're going to eliminate opportunities for hundreds if not thousands of high school players in the next three to four recruiting classes. Even if you do away with scholarship limits, I think most ADs would be too strapped for cash to bring in full recruiting classes if they already have a full team coming back, plus those players would be so buried on the depth chart they might never play. Of course, if football doesn't happen this year, this might all be immaterial because there could be quite a few athletics departments that can't afford to give out any scholarships for at least a few years thereafter. Gabe: I'm just gonna say ditto. I agree with everything. You just can't keep giving everyone another year. I didn't think they should have done it in the spring.

5) Your favorite team is playing for a championship this year. You are offered a free ticket. You are guaranteed to return from the event with COVID. Do you go?