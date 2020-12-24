PowerMizzou - Blowin' Smoke Presented by Weston Tobacco

What's more fun than us giving you a chance to mock us every single week? In our new feature, Blowin' Smoke presented by Weston Tobacco, we will do that each and every Thursday. Gabe DeArmond and Mitchell Forde will make five predictions almost sure to go wrong every week in this space. These will range from big games to big picture predictions with a bit of the comedic and absurd mixed in most weeks as well.

1) The national champion will be...

Mitchell: Obviously it's either Clemson or Alabama. As good as 'Bama has been this season, I think I'm going to go with Clemson. I was in attendance the last time the two teams played and it was a mismatch. I am not sure Alabama can stop Clemson a single time. Of course, Alabama will score a lot as well, but I trust Clemson to get just a few more stops. Gabe: Clemson seems a little beatable, even with Trevor Lawrence. Alabama seems not beatable at all. Nobody's come close. So I've got to go with the Tide.

2) Bowl game picks

Gabe: Liberty (+4) vs Coastal Carolina: Coastal Carolina is better. They win this by two scores. Oklahoma State (-4) vs Miami: Uhhh, no idea. Haven't watched either team play. Lot of Orange. Orange goes better with black than it does with green so I'll go Pokes. Colorado (+11) vs Texas: I wouldn't bet Texas laying 11 against anyone. Buffs cover, Horns win. Mitchell: Liberty (+4) vs Coastal Carolina: Good game. Give me Coastal to finish off an unbeaten season in style. Oklahoma State (-4) vs Miami: Miami has kind of wilted a tad down the stretch. Oklahoma State will run all over them. Cowboys. Colorado (+11) vs Texas: Texas always wins its bowl games, thus prompting the next wave of offseason optimism. Longhorns.

3) NFL picks of the week

Mitchell: Vikings (+6.5) at Saints: This seems like a close game to me. Saints win, Vikings cover. Dolphins (+2) at Raiders: The Raiders are reeling right now, but I'm not sure the Dolphins are that good either. Dolphins I guess. Colts (+3) at Steelers: Speaking of reeling, the Steelers stink right now. I actually think the Colts might be the third-best team in the AFC. Indy. Rams (+2) at Seahawks: On principle, I can't pick any team that lost to the Jets in another game this season. Seahawks. Titans (+4.5) at Packers: This should be a good game. Packers have struggled against the run and Derrick Henry is a Cyborg, so I'll take the Titans to keep it close and the Pack to win on a late field goal. Gabe: Vikings (+6.5) at Saints: The Saints are good. Drew Brees warmed up last week. He's better this week. Saints. Dolphins (+2) at Raiders: Based on the fact that there's not much difference in the middle of the AFC, I'll go with the team not traveling cross country and go Raiders. Colts (+3) at Steelers: The Steelers are just bad, right? Colts. Rams (+2) at Seahawks: Seahawks. Jets loss counts for two for the Rams. Titans (+4.5) at Packers: This game means a ton to both teams really. Titans are fighting for the division, Pack for the top seed. Game of the week. Rodgers trying to prove and point and win the MVP. Give me Green Bay.

4) Give me the top four teams in the SEC basketball standings at the end of the regular season.

Mitchell: Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas, Florida. Not sure of the order, but those are my top four teams. Gabe: I agree on Tennessee, Missouri and Arkansas. Given the Keyontae Johnson situation, I can't go with the Gators. I'll take Ole Miss. It's crazy not to have Kentucky in there, right? But I think this is the team Calipari just can't reach quickly enough.

5) Attendance at Missouri's season football opener next year is...