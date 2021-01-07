PowerMizzou - Blowin' Smoke Presented by Weston Tobacco

What's more fun than us giving you a chance to mock us every single week? In our new feature, Blowin' Smoke presented by Weston Tobacco, we will do that each and every Thursday. Gabe DeArmond and Mitchell Forde will make five predictions almost sure to go wrong every week in this space. These will range from big games to big picture predictions with a bit of the comedic and absurd mixed in most weeks as well.

1) Who wins the national title and what's the score?

Mitchell: Ohio State really impressed me last week. I picked them to get beaten soundly and they flipped that script. I think they can give Alabama a game. But I can't pick against the Tide right now, especially if Jaylen Waddle returns. All it will take is a couple empty possessions for Ohio State and they won't be able to score with Alabama, and I think Alabama's defense is talented enough to get at least a few stops. I'll take Alabama 45, Ohio State 38. Gabe: I'm with you. There are going to be a lot of points and Alabama is probably going to score a few more of them. I see a fairly competitive game, but I think Alabama keeps OSU at arm's length most of the second half and wins something like 52-41.

2) What's Missouri's seed in the NCAA Tournament this week?

Gabe: Well, I'd like to see them win two league games in a row before I start forecasting a seed, but that's not what this is about. I think the ceiling is about a four seed, but I don't see the consistency for that. I'll give them a six. Mitchell: Well Tuesday night showed us that it's virtually impossible to predict what we're going to get from this team not just on a game to game basis, but within the same game. So it's hard to say. I'll throw out a wild guess and say they wind up a 7 seed.



3) Do we see any Tiger seniors come back in basketball?

Mitchell: The only one I could really see is Drew Buggs. I assume the staff would want him back, and I don't really see him having robust pro prospects overseas. Plus, he's said he wants to be a coach, so the more time spent around the game, the better. But Jeremiah Tilmon has pretty much said this will be his last year, Mitchell Smith has already been in college forever and both Dru and Mark Smith are likely good enough to make some money somewhere. I would probably put Dru Smith as second-most likely to come back, but he's apparently getting married soon, so at some point I assume he would like to make some money. Gabe: I just don't see anybody returning. For the guys who are going to be able to play somewhere, making money to play basketball is better than not. For the guys who maybe don't have a pro future, I still think making money to do something is better than going to class for another year after you've already put four years in. It might be different if this team was playing for a national title or if the guys coming back would be able to greatly improve their pro stock, but I just don't think that's the case. If anybody came back, I think it would be Mitchell Smith.

4) Who would you hire as defensive coordinator. Note, this is not a prediction, just who would you hire?

Mitchell: Obviously, I'm going to narrow my selection pool to the very well thought-out group of candidates included on our hot board, published Wednesday afternoon. Of that group, Derek Mason would have probably been my first choice, but the ship appears to have sailed there. I do think David Reeves makes a lot of sense as well as someone who should be able to recruit at an SEC school, who has shown he can be an effective coach, who has a relatively similar scheme to that Missouri ran under Ryan Walters and who (I assume) would take the job. Gabe: I'm going off that same list. I like Reeves, but I might go with Chad Staggs from Coastal Carolina or Scott Symonds at Liberty. That said, I'm pretty sure whoever Missouri hires won't be on that list because Eli Drinkwitz did not consult on putting it together.

5) NFL playoff picks