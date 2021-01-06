 PowerMizzou - Hot Board: Defensive Coordinator
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-06 11:58:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Hot Board: Defensive Coordinator

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
@powermizzoucom
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

CLICK HERE TO START YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TODAY!

News broke on Wednesday morning that defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is leaving the Missouri staff to take the same position at Illinois. So where do the Tigers look now?

Here is our initial list of potential candidates that would make sense for Eli Drinkwitz.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}