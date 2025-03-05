Brandon Jones extends Mizzou offer to Kennedy Brown in old stomping grounds

Join the conversation and get regular updates on the Tigers' game against the Sooners.
Full interviews from defensive coordinator Corey Batoon, Triston Newson and Zion Young after Missouri's March 5 practice
A scouting report, some Mizzou notes, matchups to watch and what I think will lead to a Tiger win against Oklahoma.
Class of 2027 Rivals250 offensive tackle Kennedy Brown received his third SEC offer from Missouri.
Here are some quotes that stood out and what I think went unsaid in Dennis Gates' March 4 press conference.
