Brazile's rapid rise stokes excitement for future

At the start of Trevon Brazile’s senior year at Kickapoo high school in Springfield, the idea that he would be playing basketball in college a year later would have seemed improbable. For everyone except Brazile’s AAU coach, Rob Yanders, that is. Brazile had shot up from 6-foot-3 to about 6-foot-7 in the past year, but he struggled to add weight and coordination to his wiry frame. Add in the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic prevented him from showcasing his ability on the AAU circuit in the spring and summer of 2020, and Brazile only had two scholarship offers when that fall arrived, from Cleveland State and Montana State. But one September day, Yanders pulled Brazile aside and made a bold prediction: Brazile would be fielding calls from college basketball coaches across the country, and ultimately earn a scholarship to play Division I ball. Eventually, the unknown prospect could become a pro. “I said, all you have to do is dunk on Patrick Baldwin,” Yanders recalled. “All you have to do is block Patrick Baldwin’s shot.”

At the start of his senior year of high school, Missouri freshman Trevon Brazile didn't have a single high-major offer. (Megan Fox)

As part of the Grassroots Showcase tournament in Indianapolis, Yanders Law matched up with EYBL powerhouse Phenom University and its star forward, five-star prospect Patrick Baldwin Jr. College coaches weren’t allowed to attend the game in person, but Yanders knew virtually every school would have a coach tuned into the live stream to see Baldwin and the other high-profile prospects that comprised the Phenom U roster. Over the course of the summer, Yanders had watched Brazile quietly blossom into an athletic, versatile wing. This was his chance, Yanders told Brazile, to show everyone else what he was capable of. No box score exists online from the matchup, but according to Yanders, Brazile finished with something like 21 points and six blocks. He held Baldwin under 10 points. It took only a few hours before Brazile’s phone started blowing up, first with Twitter notifications and then with messages from college coaches. “It changed drastically,” Brazile said. “Right after the game, I started getting a lot of messages on Twitter, started getting posted by big media things like Ball is Life. And then I started getting contacted by lots of Power Five schools, and then it just went from there.” His performance against Baldwin ignited Brazile’s meteoric rise from an unknown prospect into a starter at Missouri. He’s barely slowed down since, starting the Tigers’ past seven games despite being sidelined for the first eight matchups of the season and providing a glimmer of optimism in a largely dreary season. Those who know Brazile believe he’s just scratching the surface of his abilities. “He’s a special talent,” point guard Boogie Coleman said of Brazile following Missouri’s win at Ole Miss Tuesday. “ … We just want him to get as good as he can, because the better he gets for the team, the better we’ll get. And he knows that and he knows we all believe in him and his ability, and he’s got a high ceiling. He’s nowhere near done.”

Braziel played basketball growing up, mostly at point guard. But during his first three years of high school, playing at the next level wasn’t really on his radar. In his words, “not a lot of skinny 6-3 guys play college basketball.” Even Brazile’s growth spurt didn’t immediately change that mindset. At first, Yanders said, Brazile was too frail to hold up around the basket, and he “couldn’t walk and chew gum at the same time.” Brazile said his knees always hurt. But slowly, he gained weight and coordination. His leaping ability caught up with his size (he’s now listed at 6-foot-9), and by the time the pandemic shut down basketball at all levels, Brazile could touch the top of the backboard. Just as challenging as growing into his body was mentally adjusting to his new role. Not only did Brazile have to learn a new position, he was constantly learning what he was capable of. It was like he had to remind himself that he wasn’t the 6-3 guard anymore. “It’s funny, but at times Trevon doesn’t even see it,” Yanders said. “That’s how innocent he is. You know what I mean? He’s kind of like, ‘oh, I guess I’ll go block his shot.’ It’s like, ‘huh, I have four blocks tonight. You think I can get seven, coach?’ I said, ‘yep.’” Brazile’s performance against Baldwin marked a watershed moment because it not only showed college coaches across the country what he could do, but affirmed it for himself, as well. True to Yanders’ prediction, shortly after the game, coaches from Kansas, Arkansas, Iowa, Wichita State and others reached out. Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin, who has known Yanders since his days coaching Missouri State, had been monitoring Brazile’s development for a while. Before letting Brazile take calls from any other coaches, Yanders said he called Martin with a simple message: He’s ready. Missouri offered Brazile a scholarship on Sept. 8, 2020. By that evening, Brazile had committed to the Tigers. “I always had in the back of my mind that if Mizzou offered I was going to go there, no matter what,” Brazile said. “... I just liked the way they played, the coaching staff. I knew I was going to come here and they were going to push me to be the best that I could be.”

Missouri freshman Trevon Brazile showed off his leaping ability by throwing down an alley-oop against Texas A&M on Saturday. (Megan Fox/PowerMizzou)