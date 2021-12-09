Breaking down Badie's case for Doak Walker Award

Entering the 2021 season, Tyler Badie had a lot to prove. After spending the first three years of his college career playing a change-of-pace role behind Larry Rountree III, Badie wanted to show that he could manage an every-down workload while maintaining his explosiveness. During interviews both during the season and before, he told reporters he planned to prove that he could be the best back in the SEC. “I read everything,” Badie said following Missouri’s win over South Carolina. “Oh,’ what can Tyler do when Larry’s not here?’ I’m going to show what I can do. I believe in my actions and I believe in myself, so every day I step out there, I know I trust myself, I know what I can do, I know what I’m capable of, and I’m just going to show it to you guys every day.” Mission accomplished. After racking up 1,934 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns this season, Badie has been named to the all-SEC first team by both the AP and the league’s coaches over the past week. He’s the first Missouri running back to earn first-team all-SEC honors at the position since the Tigers joined the league in 2012. He also received the Scholar Athlete of the Year award from the conference.

Missouri running back Tyler Badie is one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, presented annually to the nation's top running back. (Denny Medley/USA Today)

The accolades haven’t stopped at best running back in the conference, though. With his 1,604 rushing yards, Badie set the Missouri record for rushing yards in a single season, breaking Devin West’s mark set in 1997. And he has a chance to add another achievement to the list. Badie is one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the best running back in the nation. The winner will be announced Thursday night on ESPN. If Badie were to win the Doak Walker Award, he would be just the third player in Missouri history to win a national, individual award and the first since Chase Coffman won the John Mackey Award in 2008. Brock Olivo also won the Mosi Tatupu National Special Teams Player of the Year Award in 1997. The other finalists for the Doak Walker Award are Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III and Iowa State’s Breece Hall. Here is a breakdown of how Badie stacks up.

Individual Stats

Rushing Player Attempts Yards Average Touchdowns Tyler Badie 268 1,604 5.99 14 Kenneth Walker III 263 1,636 6.22 18 Breece Hall 253 1,472 5.82 20

All-Purpose Player Touches Yards Average Touchdowns Tyler Badie 322 1,934 6.0 18 Kenneth Walker III 276 1,725 6.3 19 Breece Hall 289 1,774 6.1 23

Explosive Runs Player 10-plus yard runs 20-plus yard runs 30-plus yard runs 40-plus yard runs Tyler Badie 46 13 10 7 Kenneth Walker III 46 21 8 4 Breece Hall 36 17 12 7

Walker led the way in rushing yardage, which seems likely to be a major factor in determining the best running back in the country. Badie, who led Missouri in receptions and receiving touchdowns in addition to rushing, totaled the most total yardage. However, he was slightly less efficient with his touches than both Walker and Hall. Hall scored the most touchdowns of the group.

Team Success