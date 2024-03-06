Brian Early’s familiarity with Mizzou staff makes for seamless transition
Back in October 2008, when Fayetteville High School first-year defensive coordinator Brian Early was calling plays in a Week 5 matchup against conference foe Springdale High School, he didn’t know the opposing offensive coordinator then, but he would get really familiar with him over the next 15 years.
The offensive coordinator leading Springdale to a 55-27 win over Early and his defense in that early October game was none other than Missouri's current head coach Eli Drinkwitz.
"When he was the offensive coordinator at Springdale High School, we were in the same conference," Early said. "So, he got me. We played once before he ended up taking an analyst job at Auburn, but they got after us pretty good my first year there at Fayetteville."
Even then, Early still didn't really know Drinkwitz. It wasn't until 2013 that the pair would truly be acquainted.
"He was at Arkansas State under Gus (Malzahn) and then Bryan Harsin. And when Harsin was leaving, I was coming to Arkansas State," Early said. "So, there was a couple of weeks there where Drink was still at Arkansas State and had not left and gone to Boise yet. And I was already in there working for Coach (Blake) Anderson. So, we crossed over again there, and he's just one of those guys I've stayed in touch with."
Early did stay in touch.
In fact, he and Drinkwitz were talking about Early joining the staff months before the EDGE coach job became available.
When Houston head coach Dana Holgersen wasn't retained at the end of last season, he had reached out to Drinkwitz to gauge his interest in adding Early to the coaching staff in a much smaller role than he currently has.
"There was a little brief period of time in there where none of us had jobs,” Early said. “So, I had started talking to Drink actually about coming on as an analyst. He just made it one of those deals like 'Hey, if you don't find a job I've got a spot for you."
Fast forward to early January, and Blake Baker left Missouri to take the defensive coordinator job at LSU and took defensive ends coach Kevin Peoples with him, and that's when the talks of joining in a full-time capacity began for Early.
Well, a full-time position isn’t the only reason why Early wanted to come on board.
"Yeah, culture is number one (thing I like about what Drinkwitz is doing at Missouri) ... I think he's an elite leader and has got a ton of momentum here," Early said. "So hopefully, we can capitalize on the success that he has been having, especially last season, and I just think it's a tremendous opportunity."
Early's connection doesn't stop with the head coach. It extends to offensive line coach Brandon Jones and defensive tackle coach Al Davis.
The former was on the same coaching staff with Early at Houston for four seasons (2019-22) and was able to help bridge the gap between what it was like there Houston versus what it's like at Mizzou.
"So, he and I went through an experience there and so we're able to compare and contrast where he is now," Early said. "The things that are different here or maybe better here. So, just having someone that I trust and have worked with in the past to tell me how things are here made it easy for me."
Early’s relationship with Davis dates back to 2012.
Davis, who was in his final season with the Razorbacks, interned under Early at Fayetteville in the latter's last season at the school.
"It's been cool (working alongside Early again). My first coaching job was with Coach Early at Fayetteville High School back in 2012," Davis said." So, I was a senior in an internship, and my internship was with Fayetteville High School that fall and Early was the defensive coordinator. So, I actually got my start with Coach Early. So, it's pretty cool."
This season will be the first time in more than 10 years Early will be coaching defensive ends exclusively and not the entire defensive line, which isn't a problem as long as the defensive tackle coach and the EDGE coach can synergize.
Early knows he could work well with Davis, and it was a big part of why he accepted the job.
"The chemistry between those two coaches has to be really good in order for that dynamic to work," Early said. "There are certain things that you've got to be able to work together on as a defensive line. You want to have chemistry as a unit when it comes to pass rush, stunts, pressures and things like that.
"You've got to be on the same page. So, there's a lot of things that we'll do together. So, knowing Al and knowing our coaching philosophies and our personalities match also made this a good fit for me."
Even when it comes to new defensive coordinator Corey Batoon, Early and him have mutual friends and coaches since Batoon also coached at Arkansas State at one point.
Replacing a coordinator and a position coach on the same side of the ball is never an easy thing, but with the familiarity this staff has the transition should be faster and seamless.
"Just getting here and being familiar with Al Davis, Brandon Jones and Coach Drink and some of those guys I've known for years 一 that definitely makes it easy. When you know people on staff, and they also know you, there are some things that are understood, from a philosophy standpoint. Just about how things work, the dynamics in the office and stuff. So, I think it's helped with that part of things."
