Back in October 2008, when Fayetteville High School first-year defensive coordinator Brian Early was calling plays in a Week 5 matchup against conference foe Springdale High School, he didn’t know the opposing offensive coordinator then, but he would get really familiar with him over the next 15 years. The offensive coordinator leading Springdale to a 55-27 win over Early and his defense in that early October game was none other than Missouri's current head coach Eli Drinkwitz. "When he was the offensive coordinator at Springdale High School, we were in the same conference," Early said. "So, he got me. We played once before he ended up taking an analyst job at Auburn, but they got after us pretty good my first year there at Fayetteville." Even then, Early still didn't really know Drinkwitz. It wasn't until 2013 that the pair would truly be acquainted.

"He was at Arkansas State under Gus (Malzahn) and then Bryan Harsin. And when Harsin was leaving, I was coming to Arkansas State," Early said. "So, there was a couple of weeks there where Drink was still at Arkansas State and had not left and gone to Boise yet. And I was already in there working for Coach (Blake) Anderson. So, we crossed over again there, and he's just one of those guys I've stayed in touch with." Early did stay in touch. In fact, he and Drinkwitz were talking about Early joining the staff months before the EDGE coach job became available. When Houston head coach Dana Holgersen wasn't retained at the end of last season, he had reached out to Drinkwitz to gauge his interest in adding Early to the coaching staff in a much smaller role than he currently has. "There was a little brief period of time in there where none of us had jobs,” Early said. “So, I had started talking to Drink actually about coming on as an analyst. He just made it one of those deals like 'Hey, if you don't find a job I've got a spot for you." Fast forward to early January, and Blake Baker left Missouri to take the defensive coordinator job at LSU and took defensive ends coach Kevin Peoples with him, and that's when the talks of joining in a full-time capacity began for Early. Well, a full-time position isn’t the only reason why Early wanted to come on board. "Yeah, culture is number one (thing I like about what Drinkwitz is doing at Missouri) ... I think he's an elite leader and has got a ton of momentum here," Early said. "So hopefully, we can capitalize on the success that he has been having, especially last season, and I just think it's a tremendous opportunity."