In an instant, everything about Missouri’s 42-10 win over Troy moved to the back burner. On a play where he threw a touchdown pass to Jalen Knox that gave the Tigers a 42-7 lead with 1:12 left in the first half starting quarterback Kelly Bryant lay on his side around the 12-yard line reaching for his left knee in pain.

“It’s always hard (when) you see a guy reach for his knee, no matter who he is,” offensive tackle Yasir Durant said.

“That’s a morale drainer,” defensive lineman Jordan Elliott said. “It’s a big deal, but we’re a very resilient team. Next man up and just ready to go at all times.”

Troy defensive lineman Travis Sailo beat Tiger left guard Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms on the play. As Bryant wound up to throw to Knox, Wallace-Simms gave Sailo a slight push from behind. The Trojans’ defensive lineman was falling down and reached out to grab Bryant around the lower leg. The ball already out of his hands, Bryant’s knees buckled under him and he stayed on the ground.

"It was a run play," center Trystan Colon-Castillo said. "He pulled it for the RPO. At times, it’s hard as an offensive line to try to block for the pass whenever you’re thinking run. So I haven’t seen the play or anything like that, I just know that he went down.”

The play drew a flag for a personal foul on Sailo. Nobody on either side wanted to delve into the tackle much more than that.

“It’s up to the refs,” Elliott said. “I’ll leave it at that. It’s up to them, it’s not my decision.”

“I probably should see it before,” Mizzou head coach Barry Odom said. “I know that one of our offensive linemen got beat and it was a low tackle. I’ll take a look at it and then have an opinion after that. I’ve learned to take a step back to make sure before I say something that I probably shouldn’t.”

“I don’t believe it was intentional,” Troy head coach Chip Lindsey said. “You know, our guy got knocked out too, so it’s unfortunate. I like Kelly Bryant, he’s a great kid. I remember him in recruiting days and obviously Barry and I are really close, so hopefully he’s not hurt bad.”