"Ever since that visit Missouri was on my heart wherever I went so i took a chance and decided to be a Tiger."

"This being my first time in Missouri I kind of joked, I really didn’t know what to expect," Bryant said. "But once I got here and saw it first hand, I was like, it might be all right. I could see myself here.

But Barry Odom and Derek Dooley convinced the graduate transfer to take an official visit and that trip changed his mind.

"At first I was like Missouri?" Bryant said. "That’s a long way from home, I’m not really sure."

When Kelly Bryant first decided to transfer from Clemson, Missouri was not at the top of his list.

Bryant finished up finals at Clemson earlier this week and decided to make a trip back to his future home. He watched most of the Tigers' basketball game against Xavier with his future teammates and will watch some of the practices in preparation for the Liberty Bowl this week before going back home for Christmas.

"I’m just going to do my best to be the best teammate here. Learn, fit in, just kind of fit in with the guys," he said. "I didn’t want this just to be a one year deal, I could come back too Missouri feel at home and feel welcome."

Just a couple hours before Bryant talked with us, Missouri announced that it had signed another quarterback transfer in former TCU signal caller Shawn Robinson. Bryant was happy with that news as well.

"That’s big. Having that relationship with coach Dooley and Odom, they were telling me first hand before it got out to the media what they were planning on doing," Bryant said. "That’s good. We both can come in, learn the system and learn off each other. I’m sure there’s some things I can teach him and also I can learn from him."

Bryant will presumably be Missouri's starter in 2019 for his final season of eligibility. Robinson will sit out that season in accordance with NCAA transfer rules and then could be in position to take the starting spot for the next two years. Both Bryant and Robinson will start classes at Mizzou in January.

"I felt the most comfortable being here and playing in this system and being around the guys," he said. "That’s what it was all about."