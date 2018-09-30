As you probably noticed, Missouri didn’t play a football game yesterday. The Tigers had their annual idle week. A quarter of the way into the football season, Missouri stands where most fans likely expected they would. The Tigers are 3-1, with wins over Tennessee-Martin, Wyoming and Purdue and its lone loss against No. 2 Georgia. While the record isn’t a surprise, we’ve answered several preseason questions about 2018 team, and a few new questions have arisen. Here’s three things we’ve learned about this Missouri team during the first four weeks of the season, and three keys we’ll be watching during the final eight weeks.

Jordan Kodner

What we've learned: 1. Missouri’s pass defense is a still a major concern A season ago, the Tigers ranked 107th nationally defending the pass. Even though both of the team’s starting safeties departed during the offseason, Barry Odom said during fall camp he felt this season’s secondary was the best Missouri has had since he took over as head coach. But then Purdue quarterback David Blough threw for a school-record 572 yards in the Tigers’ 40-37 Week Three win, and all the fears held by fans entering the season re-surfaced. Against Purdue, the fault didn’t lie entirely with the secondary. Missouri’s pass rush, or lack thereof, is perhaps the biggest concern facing the defense moving forward. The Tiger linebackers have struggled in coverage as well. Regardless, the biggest takeaway is that for Missouri to win games this season, it’s going to have to rely on its offense. 2. Even in a different offensive system, Drew Lock is going to score a lot of touchdowns When Derek Dooley took over as Missouri’s offensive coordinator, some speculated that Lock’s stats would dip a bit from his record-setting 2017 campaign, now that the Tigers weren’t running Josh Heupel’s run-and-gun scheme. While there have been a few noticeable differences between Dooley’s offense and Heupel’s, namely more variations in tempo, Lock has continued to put up big numbers. During the Tigers’ first three games of the season, Lock threw 10 touchdowns, despite playing just over two quarters against Tennessee-Martin and three quarters against Wyoming. While he was held without a score against Georgia’s vaunted defense, Lock notched his third rushing touchdown of the season against the Bulldogs. Lock’s Heisman campaign, far-fetched to begin with, likely ended against Georgia, but during the first three games, he at times looked even better than last season. 3. Emanuel Hall has become an all-around weapon ... when he’s healthy Hall burst onto the scene as a deep threat a season ago, and during the offseason he told reporters that he expanded his route-running abilities under the tutelage of new wide receivers coach A.J. Ofodile. During the Tigers’ first three games of the season, Hall showed both his vertical ability and his versatility. In the season-opener, he burned Tennessee-Martin for 171 yards and two scores, then followed that up with a career-high 10 catches for 171 more yards the following week. Even against Purdue, when Hall missed most of the game due to injury, he re-entered the contest and provided a huge 25-yard catch and run on the final drive. Against Georgia, however, Hall clearly hadn’t recovered from the groin strain that sidelined him against Purdue, and Bulldog cornerback Deandre Baker rendered him a non-factor. As a result, the rest of the passing game suffered (more on that later). Hall has flashed all-conference level ability at times this season, but the Tiger offense needs him to get healthy during the bye week and stay that way moving forward.

Emanuel Hall recorded back-to-back games with 171 yards receiving to start the season, but was held without a catch against Georgia. Jordan Kodner/PowerMizzou