C.Y. Young wants to be known as more than a great recruiter

Over 25 years as a basketball coach, Charlton Young has developed a reputation. The reputation is that of a great recruiter. There’s a reason for that. He has landed five-stars Thaddeus Young, Matthew Cleveland and Patrick Williams. He was heavily involved with identifying players like Tre Mann and Trent Forrest and Dwayne Bacon and Jonathan Isaac. Missouri’s new associate head coach knows what he’s looking for when he hits the recruiting trail. “High energy,” Young said. “Length at every position and a guy that can play one through five, switch one through five. From a character standpoint, we want high character gym rats. There’s some guys out there that they love the lifestyle and they don’t love the game. If you dig in deep enough, you can figure out real quick who really loves the game.” “We want to stay connected as a staff with our kids every single day,” Young’s long time friend and new boss, Dennis Gates, said. “To give the mission, to give our mantra, to give them excellence in sight and vision and spirit to move what we need to move forward ahead. And that's what it's about, for me, as it relates to the recruiting portion.” But getting the guys is only part of the battle. And Young wants people to know, he’s got more than that to bring to the table at Mizzou. “To be honest that’s a big part of me making this move,” Young said of taking the job at Mizzou. “Perception is reality and sometimes when you are a guy like me that’s naturally very, very good in the recruiting piece, people assume that’s all you do. This opportunity to come with Dennis really gave me a chance to really show people the total package in terms of my coaching career.”

Friday was Young's first day on the job in Columbia. (Gabe DeArmond)

Young may be known as a recruiter, but the rest of the package was a big part of why he was Gates’ first call—or actually Young’s wife was—when he started looking for his lead assistant. “I've had an opportunity to see him work, see him recruit, but also see how intelligent of a basketball coach he is,” Gates said. “Whether it's the offensive side of the ball, defensive side of the ball. But more importantly, the relationship he has with the student-athletes. I was a student-athlete that he recruited.” Young is only a few years older than Gates. But Young was already beginning his coaching career when Gates was coming out of high school in Chicago. The pair said they originally met when Young tried to recruit Gates. Gates ultimately went to California and Young’s path took him to Northeastern, Auburn, Chattanooga, Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern and Florida State. It was in Tallahassee where the two re-connected. Gates had been on staff for two years when Leonard Hamilton hired Young. From there, they always expected to work together in the future. But Gates isn’t just hiring his friend. He’s hiring a widely respected coach with 25 years of experience, 21 as an assistant and four as the head coach at Georgia Southern, where he was one of the best players in school history. Of all his experiences, Young thinks those four years being in charge might have taught him the most. “Being under J. Leonard Hamilton the last nine years, I learned the importance of controlling your emotional intelligence,” Young said. “I didn't always do a good job of controlling my emotional intelligence, which hurt me as a CEO. I think after the success we've had, the time that’s passed, being able to look back on it, you understand that.”