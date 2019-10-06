The Missouri football team received crushing injury news Sunday, but not about the player everyone has been asking about. Missouri has told PowerMizzou that middle linebacker Cale Garrett suffered a pectoral tendon injury during the team's 42-10 win over Troy on Saturday. He will undergo surgery on Tuesday. The school has not established a timetable for his recovery, but the injury is expected to sideline Garrett for the remainder of the season.

Garrett didn't play during the second half of the win, but when he was on the field, he continued his All-American caliber senior season. He intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown, his third score in as many games. He is the first Missouri defensive player ever to find the end zone in three games in a row and just the second Tiger ever to score three defensive touchdowns in a season.

On the year, Garrett leads Missouri with 39 total tackles, including 30 solo stops. Last year, he finished tied for first in the SEC with 68 solo tackles. He took over the starting middle linebacker position midway through his freshman season, and for his career, he has recorded 291 total tackles and six interceptions.

Missouri also provided an update on starting quarterback Kelly Bryant, who left Saturday's game in the second quarter with an injury to his left knee and did not return. The news about Bryant is better. His injury is being termed a knee sprain, and he is expected to have full activity this week and play against Ole Miss on Saturday. Punt returner Richaud Floyd is doubtful to play next weekend due to a hamstring injury that knocked him out of Saturday's game.

Garrett will likely be replaced in the starting lineup by either sophomore Cameron Wilkins or junior Jamal Brooks. Wilkins has recorded 13 total tackles in three games this season, including five tackles against Troy. Brooks has made eight tackles on the year. Fellow starting linebacker Nick Bolton could also slide to Garrett's middle linebacker position. Bolton has enjoyed a breakout sophomore season, recording 32 tackles and two interceptions on the year.