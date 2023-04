Caleb Grill didn't play when Missouri beat Iowa State 78-61 on January 28 at Mizzou Arena. But the game made an impression on him. Enough so that Grill chose the Tigers over West Virginia on Thursday morning for his final year of college basketball.

"Being able to play against them at Iowa State seeing the environment and how passionate the fanbase was toward them was really intriguing to me," Grill told PowerMizzou.com. "It's something I’d rather be on the other end of because it wasn’t pretty when we played them."